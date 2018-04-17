Prima Taste Singapore Laksa tops Ramen Rater's list for the 3rd year in a row

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based company Prima Taste's Singapore Laksa Wholegrain LaMian has topped an annual American list of instant noodles for the third year in a row.

Food blogger Hans Lienesch unveiled his Top Ten Instant Noodles Of All Time 2018 Edition list on his website, theramenrater.com, on Monday (Apr 16).

Lienesch, who has been rating instant noodles from different countries since 2002, called Prima Taste's Laksa noodles "hearty and artisanal".

"Moreover, the broth is a combination of a laksa paste sachet which is large and full of premium ingredients," he writes. "The broth is made fuller and creamy with the second sachet, a large one filled with coconut milk powder. All in all, if I had only one noodle to eat on a deserted island, this would be the one."

Prima Taste sells its Laksa Wholegrain LaMian, which was launched in 2015, in over 40 countries.

Coming in second place was Malaysia's Red Chef Sakura Prawn Soup Noodles, followed by the MyKuali Penang White Curry Noodle and CarJen Nyonya Curry Laksa, both also from Malaysia.

Prima Taste came in fifth with a different product - its Singapore Curry Wholegrain La Mian.

Malaysia's Red Chef Green Tom Yum Soup Noodles came in sixth, followed by Taiwan's Mom's Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle, Taiwan's TTL White Wine Carbonara Noodle, Hong Kong's Nissin Demae Ramen Straight Noodle Spicy Tonkotsu Flavour and South Korea's Gookmul Knight Of Ribs.