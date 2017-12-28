Post your #firstmeal2018 on Instagram

Calling all foodies. The beginning of the new year is coming.

To kick it off, The Straits Times food website, straitstimesfood.com, known as ST Food, would like you to post photos of your first meal of the year on Instagram.

Snap a photo, post it, say a bit about it and use the hashtags #firstmeal2018 and #stfoodtrending.

Remember to tag and mention @straitstimesfood in your post too.

Ms Sumiko Tan, managing editor of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and ST's executive editor, recalls seeing a Facebook post from Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun on Jan 1 this year, showing her first meal of the year.

The dishes included a mini chicken pot pie covered with golden brown puff pastry, plump clams in a fennel cream sauce, and a kale and roasted banana shallot tart from now-defunct restaurant Cocotte.

On encouraging readers to post photos of their meals on Instagram, Ms Sumiko Tan says: "I thought to myself then that it'll be so fun if more people posted their first meal and for ST to compile them.

"So, I've waited one year to get this idea going."

Readers can look out for #firstmeal2018 posts from Olympic swimmer and medallist Joseph Schooling (@josephschooling), paralympic swimmer and medallist Theresa Goh (@wheelie_wonka), Wild Rocket's chef-owner Willin Low (@willcookwilleat), and hotelier-restaurateur Loh Lik Peng (@pengloh).

ST Food features videos and stories from ST and her sister publications, as well as recipes and articles from international and regional publications. There is also a social media section that showcases Instagram posts with the hashtag #stfoodtrending.

•Follow @straitstimesfood on Instagram and on Facebook for food news and drool-worthy food porn.

•Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan