Popular Japanese goodies make a comeback at 7-Eleven as part of J-Treat Arrival campaign

SINGAPORE - Fans of Japanese snacks can now get their fill at 7-Eleven, which has brought back its Jetro (Japan External Trade Organization) treats.

A new range of 15 popular Japanese goodies - from jumbo-sized instant ramen to fruit gummies- will be available at selected 7-Eleven stores islandwide from now till January 2018.

This is the latest instalment of the J-Treats Arrival campaign, which completed its first succesful run in June this year (2017).

On every weekend of the campaign, customers can participate in games to win vouchers and prizes at selected stores. They will also be able to sample some of the snacks.

Ms Junko Ishii, Jetro Singapore's managing director said: "The J-Treats Arrival campaign aims to make well-loved Japanese snacks even more readily accessible to Singaporeans who love their Japanese goodies."

Here are the 15 new items (which come in colourful and cute packaging to boot):

1. Lactobacillus Yogurt Soft Candy (Plain)

$2.50

This yogurt soft candy contains 10 billion lactobacillus - said to be beneficial for the gut and digestive system - in every three candies.



Lactobacillus Yogurt Soft Candy (Caramel). PHOTO: JAPAN EXTERNAL TRADE ORGANIZATION



2. Lactobacillus Yogurt Soft Candy (Strawberry)

$2.50

Also available in strawberry flavour, the yogurt soft candy touts itself as a melt-in-your-mouth treat.

3. Vegetable Ramen

$3.50



Vegetable Ramen. PHOTO: JAPAN EXTERNAL TRADE ORGANIZATION



An instant ramen bowl with a light, vegetable soup base that has refreshing accents of ginger and celery.

4. Tonkotsu Vegetable Ramen

$3.50

An instant ramen bowl with a mellow tonkotsu soup base, flavoured with garlic and pepper, and topped with crunchy vegetables.

5. Big Shoyu Ramen

$3.90



Big Shoyu Ramen. PHOTO: JAPAN EXTERNAL TRADE ORGANIZATION



This big ramen bowl makes for a substantial meal on its own, with thick noodles in a gravy-like soup that also packs a savoury punch of soy sauce flavour.

6. Big Miso Ramen

$3.90



Big Miso Ramen. PHOTO: JAPAN EXTERNAL TRADE ORGANIZATION



Also available in an aromatic garlic miso flavour, this ramen bowl similarly comes with thick noodles drenched in a gravy-like soup.

7. Petit Choco Chip

$2.20



Petit Choco Chip. PHOTO: JAPAN EXTERNAL TRADE ORGANIZATION



A pack of bite-sized cookies made of cocoa dough with chocolate chips.

8. Petit Choco Chip Matcha

$2.20

Taste the complex bittersweet flavour of matcha dough and chocolate chips with these bite-sized cookies.

9. Petit Potato Usushio Aji

$2.20

These crackers are crisp and light, with the naturally fragrant flavour of potatoes. It is served in a long tray, which makes it good for sharing.

10. Petit Potato Consomme Aji

$2.20

These crackers are seasoned with French consomme soup stock flavours, including roast onion and chicken.

11. Lumonde

$3.20



Lumonde. PHOTO: JAPAN EXTERNAL TRADE ORGANIZATION



A thin crepe dough that has been folded in layers and wrapped with a rich and flavourful cocoa cream. It has a light texture but a luxurious flavour.

12. Fettuccine Gummi Italian Grape Aji

$2.20



Fettuccine Gummi Italian Grape Aji. PHOTO: JAPAN EXTERNAL TRADE ORGANIZATION



Fresh and tangy, this grape-flavoured gummy snack is shaped like fettucine, a type of Italian pasta, giving it its slightly hard and chewy texture.

13. Fettuccine Gummi Italian Peach Aji

$2.20



Fettuccine Gummi Italian Peach Aji. PHOTO: JAPAN EXTERNAL TRADE ORGANIZATION



The snack is also available in a tangy peach flavour.

14. Konnyaku Jelly (Yuzu)

$2.50



Konnyaku Jelly (Yuzu). PHOTO: JAPAN EXTERNAL TRADE ORGANIZATION



This soft jelly snack contains concentrate from Japanese fruits, including yuzu from Kochi, which is on the southern coast of Shikoku, Japan.

15. Konnyaku Jelly (Apple)

$2.50



Konnyaku Jelly (Apple). PHOTO: JAPAN EXTERNAL TRADE ORGANIZATION



This soft jelly has apple concentrate and apple puree, and is specially packed for easy consumption.