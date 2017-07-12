Pikachu McFlurry created by fast-food chain in Japan

TOKYO (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - As part of the ongoing promotion for the upcoming Pokemon Movie, McDonald’s Japan will be releasing a limited-edition Pikachu McFlurry.

The McFlurry is a banana and chocolate dessert in a Pikachu-themed cup. There will be six cups to choose from and collect. Each will feature a different Pikachu expression, according to Entabe via Kotaku.

This McFlurry’s flavor is supposedly meant to remind customers of Pikachu’s yellow and brown colours.

Given how Pikachu is sitting down and looking back happily on the promotional image, one might wonder where the brown and yellow McFlurry comes from. The Pikachu McFlurry will be available starting Friday (July 14).