Perfect blend of coffee, food, music, fireworks

Fireworks will light up the night sky for the first time at the Singapore Coffee Festival 2017.

A five-minute display has been planned for Aug 4 and 5, at 8.45pm at the oceanfront Sunset Wharf at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, where the festival will be held.

This is part of a string of activities lined up for the sundown sessions of the festival, to make full use of the venue's scenic setting, with activities taking place along the wharf with the Singapore skyline as a backdrop. The fireworks display is being presented by Mapletree Investments. Mr Wan Kwong Weng, head of group corporate services at Mapletree Investments, said: "This is a good way to celebrate Singapore's 52nd birthday."

The festival, which runs from Aug 3 to 6, is organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank. It will feature over 60 exhibitors, including coffee purveyors, equipment distributors and cafes.

The first day of the festival has been set aside for trade and media. The remaining days have been divided into two sessions - brunch, from 10am to 3.30pm; and sundown, from 4.30pm to 10pm.

During the sundown sessions, food vendors will set up outdoor booths at Sunset Wharf from Friday to Sunday evening. Diners can feast on treats such as bone-in beef short ribs with spicy Granny Smith apple slaw from Symmetry, Angus steak and fries from Garcons, and chilli crab pasta from Hyde & Co.

Home-grown musicians will provide live entertainment on Aug 5 and 6 from 6pm. Singer-songwriters Inch Chua, Tim De Cotta and indie rock group StopGap will perform on Saturday, while singer-songwriters Ffion, Jawn Chan and Lewis Loh will perform on Sunday.

Activities abound indoors as well. At The Lab, workshops will be conducted for coffee lovers who want to pick up tips on everything from how to make coffee like a seasoned barista at home to how to whip up coffee cocktails. Most workshops are free. At ST Lounge, listen in on ST's series of coffee chats with food and beverage professionals on topics such as how to go about opening a cafe, and conservation projects involving sustainably produced coffee.

The annual Singapore AeroPress Championships will be held on Aug 4 at 6pm. Thirty-six participants will take part in nine rounds of heats, followed by three semi-final sessions and a final. The person who produces the best-tasting coffee using an AeroPress, a special coffee-making device that functions as a plunger, wins a trip to Seoul to compete in the World AeroPress Championships in November.

SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre, 61 Marina Coastal Drive WHEN: Aug 3 (for trade and media only, register at www.sgcoffeefestival.com); two sessions daily from Aug 4 to 6, 10am to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 10pm ADMISSION: $22, $18 (DBS and POSB cardholders, ST subscribers) INFO: Go to www.sgcoffee festival.com or e-mail sgcoffeefest@sph.com.sg

Barter Market will take place on Aug 5 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at The Market. Over 25 vendors will offer their wares in exchange for anything but money. Be prepared to negotiate on the spot for illustrations, poems and even haircuts in exchange for food, drinks and more.

Said Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez: "Our team has been working hard to come up with a host of ideas to make this year's festival experience both fun and memorable. There will be good coffee, food, music, and even fireworks."