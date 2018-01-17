People make ciba to greet Spring Festival in China

(CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Villagers make ciba, or glutinous rice cake, to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Banchang village of Xuan'en county, Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, Central China's Hubei province. The handmade ciba, usually decorated with patterns, is the traditional food for people of Tujia and other Chinese ethnic groups during the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb 16, 2018.



