People make ciba to greet Spring Festival in China

The handmade ciba, or glutinous rice cake, is usually decorated with patterns.
(CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Villagers make ciba, or glutinous rice cake, to greet the upcoming Spring Festival in Banchang village of Xuan'en county, Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, Central China's Hubei province. The handmade ciba, usually decorated with patterns, is the traditional food for people of Tujia and other Chinese ethnic groups during the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb 16, 2018. 


A cook prepares glutinous rice to make ciba for the Spring Festival in Banchang village of Xuan'en county, Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, Central China's Hubei province. PHOTO: XINHUA


A cook makes ciba for the Spring Festival in Banchang village of Xuan'en county, Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, Central China's Hubei province. PHOTO: XINHUA


A cook moulds the rice dough to make ciba in Banchang village of Xuan'en county, Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, Central China's Hubei province. PHOTO: XINHUA


A cook shows the moulded rice dough at the bakery in Banchang village of Xuan'en county, Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, Central China's Hubei province. PHOTO: XINHUA


A villager shows ciba, or glutinous rice cake, in Banchang village of Xuan'en county, Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, Central China's Hubei province. PHOTO: XINHUA

