Pablo Cheese Tart to open first Singapore store in early August

SINGAPORE - The wait is almost over. Japanese cheese tart chain Pablo will open its first Singapore outlet in Wisma Atria in early August.

On sale will be the chain's signature 15cm-wide cheese tarts. The original cheese tart is $15. Two other flavours, the matcha cheese tart with shiratama mochi and azuki or red beans; and the chocolate cheese tart, cost $18 each.

Pablo is famous for baking cheese tarts in varying degree of "doneness" - like how a steak is cooked. Customers in Japan can opt for the "medium" version, which yields a wobbly and gooey cheese custard core, while the "rare" version oozes molten cheese filling when the tart is sliced.

However, diners here can enjoy only the "medium" version of the cheese tart here, like in other overseas outlets of Pablo.

There will also be a crust-less premium cheese tart ($28) inspired by creme brulee and topped with a caramel glaze.

Also on the menu are mini tarts. The cheese flavoured one costs $3.50, while those in chocolate and matcha flavours ($3.80 each), will only be launched later this year.

Other cheesy treats include cheese soft serve ($3.90), cheese tart smoothie ($7.80) and cheese millefeuille ($18).

Each customer can purchase up to two large cheese tarts and two boxes of mini tarts. Each box contains six mini tarts.

The 78-seat cafe will occupy a 1,400 sq ft space on the first level of Wisma Atria, in a space that used to be occupied by burger restaurant Omakase Burger.

Pablo is brought in by Caerus Holdings, which runs New York confectionery chain Lady M in Orchard Central, Westgate mall and South Beach Avenue.

The Japanese chain started in Osaka in 2011. It has 38 outlets in Japan and nine overseas outlets in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

