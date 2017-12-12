Oreo is introducing Chocolate Hazelnut and Hot & Spicy Cinnamon flavours

Oreo cookie fans, get ready for an onslaught of new flavours.

For decades, the Oreo cookie was a chocolate sandwich cookie with plain vanilla cream stuffed into it.

Since it was introduced in 1912, the most earthshaking introduction has been the double-stuffed Oreo with - gasp - more cream filling.

But a brand's got to move with the trends and Nabisco, which owns the brand, has been slowly introducing new flavours and concepts - peanut and chocolate filling, golden Oreos, Oreo Thins among others.

But next year looks like a banner year for flavours because at least five, count 'em five, new limited edition flavours are coming.

The first flavour scheduled to hit the shelves in the United States in January is Chocolate Hazelnut Oreo. Yes, people, you are getting a Nutella Oreo although it is not an official collaboration with the beloved spread. The chocolate hazelnut spread will be sandwiched between golden cookies, so chocoholics looking for a double chocolate whammy may be disappointed.

The flavour was first teased by Instagram account @thejunkfoodaisle in October and confirmed by Nabisco this week.

Quite frankly, we are not so excited about the Hot & Spicy Cinnamon flavour even if it comes sandwiched in the chocolate cookie we favour because cinnamon flavoured treats in the US always tend to taste artificially medicinal.

But the three other fan-suggested flavours sound promising. Cherry Cola, Kettle Corn and Pina Colada Oreos were born out of the #MyOreoCreation campaign on social media.

According to a report on website Foodbeast, the Cherry Cola cookie will feature popping candy to recreate the drink's fizz while Pina Colada will be thins stuffed with a pineapple-and-coconut-flavoured cream for that tropical taste. Kettle Corn will feature puffed millet pieces in the cream, which will be sandwiched in golden cookies.

Time to beg US-bound friends for favours.