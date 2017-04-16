Open for business: Wolf Burgers, Be Frank and Sens

WOLF BURGERS

The team behind the popular Wolf Burgers stall at Suntec City Pasarbella has opened a standalone eatery at Changi City Point.

Apart from gourmet burgers and milkshakes, it also offers handcrafted coffee. Prices start at $3 for a cup of espresso.

The burger joint is known for its The Mighty Alpha ($14.90), served with two beef patties, cheddar, sweet onions, tomatoes and its signature sauce.

New additions include the Grilled Lemongrass Chicken($10.90), a grilled lemongrass chicken burger topped with sriracha mayo, and fish burger The Good Catch ($10.90).

For dessert, try its White Chocolate Pandan Ganache Waffle with Coconut Ice Cream ($8.90) or the Charcoal Salted Egg with Taro Ice Cream ($8.90).

Where: 01-43 Changi City Point, 5 Changi Business Park Central 1

Open: 8.30am to 9.30pm (weekdays), 11.30am to 9.30pm (weekends)

Info: www.wolfburgers.com



Bac & Cheese PHOTOS: BE FRANK



BE FRANK

Home-grown hotdog stand Be Frank opened yesterday at The Paragon. The kiosk serves gourmet hotdogs that are based on a standard pork bratwurst. Choices include the Coney's Island ($6.90), a classic American favourite topped with diced onions, minced meat, mustard and Worcester sauce.

For something different, try the Bac & Cheese, which is served with crispy bacon bits, or the Cheezy Mushroom, which has button mushrooms and garlic. Both come with a raclette cheese topping and also cost $6.90. Add a soft drink and croquettes or fries for an extra $3.

Where: B1-K26 The Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, Paragon

Open: 10am to 9.30pm daily

Info: www.facebook.com/befrank.sg



Gindara Saikyo Yaki & Chawanmushi Set PHOTO: SENS



SENS

Located within Taste, a new retail and dining concept at Raffles Holland V, Sens serves contemporary Japanese cuisine.

Diners can purchase ingredients from Taste's grocery section, which the restaurant's chefs use to cook a meal. The cooking fee is $8 for every 100g of ingredients.

Dishes on the menu include Gyu Udon ($16.80), which is served with sliced beef; the Take Sushi Set ($26.80), which has assorted sushi items served with miso soup; and the Gindara Saikyo Yaki & Chawanmushi Set ($35), comprising a black cod marinated with miso.

Where: B1-12/13 Raffles Holland Village, 118 Holland Avenue

Open: 10am to 11pm daily

Info: call 6262-5618 or go to www.sensrestaurant.com

Cara Wong

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg