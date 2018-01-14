Open For Business: Say Chiizu, Kazu Sushi Grill Sake and Sweet Mary's

SAY CHIIZU

Say Chiizu, Thailand's stretchiest Hokkaido-style cheese toast, is opening its first four outlets in Singapore on consecutive days this week, starting with VivoCity tomorrow.

The other three takeaway kiosks will be at 313@Somerset (opens on Tuesday), White Sands Shopping Centre (Wednesday) and The Clementi Mall (Thursday).

Say Chiizu plans to have 10 outlets by the end of the year, as well as a cafe in central Singapore next month.

The concept uses its "pull" factor as one of its main attractions.

Say Chiizu's famed cheese is made with specially imported Japanese milk, then mixed with a blend of fresh cheeses such as mozzarella to create the optimum texture for that cheese pull.

The cheese is served between crisp slices of housemade Hokkaido milk toast.

The toast ($3.80 each) comes in three flavours - charcoal, chocolate and original.

The brand's signature range of cheese toast and selected items will be served at the kiosks while the full menu, which will include cheese fries and drinks, will be unveiled at the cafe.

Where: B2-K16 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk; B3-49 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road; 01-44 White Sands Shopping Centre, 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3; 04-K4 The Clementi Mall, 3155 Commonwealth Avenue West

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Go to saychiizu.com or facebook.com/saychiizu.sg

KAZU SUSHI GRILL SAKE

Kazu Sushi Grill Sake (above, showing a mixed selection), helmed by head chefs Ichiyama Kazuhiro and Imai Hideyoshiaya, specialises in omakase, robata grill, sushi and donburi.

Highlights of the menu are Omi Beef Tataki with ponzu jelly ($40++), using Grade A4 Omi wagyu beef from Shiga Prefecture; and King Crab Tempura (market price), cooked in Kazu Sushi Grill Sake's Doctor Fryer, with 50 per cent less oil.

The King Crab may also be enjoyed in traditional robata grill-style, where fresh king crab is slow-grilled over hot charcoal.

Another choice is Omakase Dinner (from $80++), where diners can enjoy fresh seafood from Hokkaido.

Donburi and sushi and sashimi sets are available for lunch and dinner.

A la carte sushi ($5++ to $30++) include bluefin tuna, octopus, Japanese tiger prawn, squid, suruga saba, surf clam, ark shell, uni and negitoromaki.

Where: 01-14 Marina One, The Heart, 5 Straits View

Open: 11.30 am to 3pm and 5 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6282-8141

SWEET MARY'S

Located at PoMo Mall in Selegie Road, Sweet Mary's is a speciality soft-serve and brew bar featuring Hokkaido milk-based soft serve and over-the-top doughnuts.

The Specials ($7.20 to $8.50) - named after Hollywood icons of yesteryear including Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly (above) and Marilyn Monroe - are soft-serve doughnuts with red velvet crumble, chocolate soil, red velvet cookie and cream cheese sauce.

Sweet Mary's uses Hokkaido milk as a base for all its soft serve and currently serves two flavours: Sea-salt Hokkaido Milk and Pink Coconut ($4.50 cup/$5.80 cone each).

Additionally, the Signatures is a series of six soft serves with flavours such as Salted Caramel Popcorn ($5.60 cup/$6.90 cone), Matcha Oreo ($5.80/$7.10), Mango Sticky Rice ($4.50/$5.80) and Strawberry Rose ($5.40/$6.70).

There is also original Cold Brewed Cacao ($6.20 to $6.80) and cacao-based concoctions such as Pineapple Cream Soda Cacao and Cherry Vanilla Cacao.

Customers can add toppings (80 cents to $1.50) to their cold brew, including cotton candy and a milk foam topping with flavours such as Triple Cheese Hokkaido Milk Foam, salted caramel and matcha white chocolate.

Where: 01-02 PoMo, 1 Selegie Road

Open: 6 to 11pm (Mondays to Fridays), 1 to 11pm (Saturdays), noon to 8pm (Sundays)

Info: Call 6334-3137 or go to instagram.com/sweetmarysg

•Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg