Open For Business: Ami Ami, Birders and Salon de Royal Kyoto

Ami Ami is the latest restaurant to open at the Shokutsu Ten Japanese Food Street in Great World City.

The restaurant, whose name in Japanese means "net", flies in fresh seafood from Japan thrice weekly.

There is a tempura counter where chefs dish out freshly fried tempura. Diners can tuck into sets such as Ami Ami Tempura Set ($45.80), which includes prawn, chicken, fish and vegetable tempura, and Vegetable Tempura Set ($24.80), which comes with seven assorted vegetable tempura.

Those who prefer grilled seafood can go for the Robatayaki Set ($34.80), which has charcoal-grilled live scallop and snow crab.

Other signature dishes include Live Scallop Robatayaki ($7.80), which is also available with a crabmeat, sea urchin and salmon roe topping ($19.80).

Where: B1-03/04 Great World City (within Shokutsu Ten), 1 Kim Seng Promenade

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6835-9071 or go to www.amiami.com.sg



Signature Sasami

Yakitori Stick



BIRDERS

Owned by Mediacorp actor Adam Chen, Birders is a new yakitori bar that offers Japanese skewered chicken with a modern twist.

Each cut of chicken meat is served with a different topping. For example, the chicken thigh dish ($3.50) is topped with scallion puree and sesame, while the chicken skin ($4) is topped with lime and salt.

A signature dish is the Sasami Yakitori Stick ($4.50), a chicken breast meat skewer topped with herbs and a plum paste.

There is also a selection of sharing dishes, including Liver Mousse ($16) and Birders Wings ($10), which is seasoned with black vinegar and sake.

For something more filling, try Oyako Don ($10), a rice dish topped with egg and chicken, or Takikomi Chazuke ($10), a grilled seasoned rice ball served with dashi broth.

Where: 55 Tras Street

Open: 6pm to midnight (Mondays to Thursdays); 6pm to 1am (Fridays and Saturdays); closed on Sundays

Info: Call 8748-4585 or go to www.facebook.com/birderssg/



Chocolates are sold by the box.



SALON DE ROYAL KYOTO

Head down to the Salon de Royal Kyoto pop-up space at Wisma Atria's Japan Food Town for a taste of traditional Japanese chocolate.

The shop, which runs till May 31, is the Kyoto-based chocolatier's first venture outside of Japan. There will also be daily pastry demonstrations.

Chocolates are sold by the box. The selection includes Le Printemps ($12.50), a box of three white chocolates with berry fillings, and Chantily A Paris 11 ($50), a box of 11 chocolates including an Eiffel Tower-shaped dark chocolate piece.

Do not miss the pecan nut ice cream ($5), which was created specially for the pop-up store.

Where: Japan Food Town, Level 4 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road

Open: 11.30am to 9pm daily until May 31

Info: Go to www.s-royal.com/sin/

Cara Wong

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg