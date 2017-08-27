Open for business: Fat Belly, Katsudon Hanakatsu and Frank

FAT BELLY

Using the same space at Serene Centre as its sister brand and ice cream parlour Sugarhaus, this steakhouse has counter seats for only 10. It is open only in the evening.

Chef-owner Stanley Seow runs the kitchen, which specialises in alternative cuts of beef such as The Flat Iron ($22++, above), which is a cut of beef from the cow's shoulder. There is also the Short Rib ($25++). Both steaks come with a side of house salad and chimichurri sauce.

Choose from side dishes (all at $5++) such as Creamed Kale, Truffle Fries and Guanciale Mac & Cheese.

On the dessert menu are Foie Gras ($13++), comprising foie gras-flavoured ice cream, brulee banana, speculoos and roasted nuts; Sticky Date Pudding ($10++); and Jade ($10++), which features pistachio, strawberry jelly, banana cream and meringue.

Where: 01-04 Serene Centre, 10 Jalan Serene

Open: 6 to 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 6 to 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Info: Call 6314-2247 or e-mail hello.sugarhaus@gmail.com

KATSUDON HANAKATSU



Katsu-Don Hanakatsu. PHOTO: KATSU-DON HANAKATSU



Operating as part of Suntec City's Japanese dining concept Eat At Seven, this 26-seat katsudon eatery is by Kings Know International, the group behind Tempura Kohaku. The latter is also located in the Suntec dining enclave.

The main menu features only a spicy and non-spicy version of the Ha-na Katsudon ($13.50++, above) which comes with both pork and chicken. The meats are marinated with a special in-house blend and coated breadcrumbs imported from Japan, before being fried.

For sides, there is only one option - Ton-Ji-Ru ($1.50++), a miso soup with pork and vegetables.

Drinks include Suntory "Ka ku" High Ball ($8++), which is whisky and soda; and Sapporo beer ($6++).

Where: 03-10 Eat At Seven, Suntec City Mall Tower One, 3 Temasek Boulevard

Open: 11.30am to 4pm and 5 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6333-4386 or go to www.facebook.com/KatsudonHanakatsu

FRANK



Frank. PHOTO: FRANK



The kitchen of this new self-service eatery in the Central Business District is housed in a 150 sq ft repurposed shipping container, and customers dine alfresco in a separate 1,300 sq ft area.

The concept is developed by Brotzeit New Ventures, a subsidiary of Brotzeit, which runs the German bar and restaurant chain.

As its name suggests, Frank specialises in freshly prepared hot dogs. These include K-Dog ($11, above), which is topped with a Kurobuta pork sausage, kimchi, Korean sweet spicy glaze and spring onions; Salted Egg Frank ($15), a fried squid sausage with spiced salted egg sauce and curry leaves served in a deep-fried bao bun; and Tokyo Frank ($12), comprising a Kurobuta pork sausage, daikon with miso dressing, nori, bonito flakes and teriyaki glaze.

Lowenbrau lager is also served on draft ($8 for 300ml, $10 for 500ml and $55 for 3 litres).

Where: NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard

Open: 11am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 8541-9046 or go to www.frankisopen.com

•Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg