Open For Business: Southpaw Bar & Sushi, Bee Bee's and Comida Mexicana

SOUTHPAW BAR & SUSHI

This new Japanese restaurant in Jalan Besar offers whisky pairings with sushi and sashimi.

Chef Kenny Khoo, who helms the kitchen, has more than 17 years of experience and prepares everything from scratch, including the soya sauces, truffle-flavoured bonito flakes and Choya jelly.

The menu features three omakase sets. The Omakase ume ($68++) comes with a mini bara chirashi, while the Omakase take ($98++) and Omakase matsu ($138++) comprise seven and nine assorted pieces of sushi respectively. All three sets come with an appetiser (white fish sashimi laced with lumpfish caviar and truffle- flavoured bonito flakes seasoned with rock salt); sashimi (the fish served depends on the season), miso soup and a dessert.

Items on the a la carte menu include Special Chirashi ($38++), a chirashi don served with miso soup.

Some of the whisky choices are Blanton's Original ($17++ a dram, $190++ a bottle) and The Ten 2008 #3 Light Highland-Clynelish New Release ($14++ a dram, $155++ a bottle). There is also a selection of sakes and beers.

Where: 01-04 Cavan Suites, 11 Cavan Road Open: 6pm to midnight daily. Lunch available on request with groups of four or more Info: Call 9101-1941 or go to www.facebook.com/southpawbarnsushi/

•Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg

BEE BEE'S



Sorry Not Sorry. PHOTO: JESSICA CHAN



This new bar at Boat Quay is opened by brothers Bryan and Shawn Kishore, who are behind The Bespoken Group, the food and beverage group that also owns Taiwanese restaurant Five Ten in South Bridge Road.

Bee Bee's is named after the brothers' Peranakan-Chinese mother. It offers Tiki-style cocktails imbued with Asian spices and Peranakan-inspired snacks, courtesy of chef Shawn Koh, who also helms the kitchen at Five Ten.

Cocktails include Mai Tu Liao ($15) - the Hokkien phrase for "just do it" - which is made from gin, orgeat, peppercorn, chives, egg white, lime, mint and cranberry bitters.

There is also Respite ($15), a mix of bourbon, creme de cassis, rosso and chocolate bitters; and Sorry Not Sorry ($15), a slightly spicy mix of red dragonfruit and soursop with cachaca, lime, lemongrass, ginger, galangal and kaffir lime leaf.

On the food menu, there is Babi Braised ($8), with spicy achar and 63-degree egg; Peranakan-spiced Tuna Tartare Bruschetta ($7); and the vegetarian-friendly Auntie Mary's Bruschetta ($6), which comes with creamy burrata.

Where: 55A Boat Quay Open: 5pm to midnight (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays Info: Call 9172-6729 or go to www.facebook.com/pg/beebees.sg

COMIDA MEXICANA



Enrollados. PHOTO: COMIDA MEXICANA



An offshoot of Mexican restaurant Margarita's, Comida Mexicana has taken over Margarita's 1,200 sq ft space in East Coast Road. Margarita's other outlet is still at Dempsey Hill.

The menu at the 45-seat Comida Mexicana consists of Mexican favourites. Off-menu specials are also available upon diners' requests.

For appetisers, there is the Enrollados ($18++), which comprises chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeno and tomatoes rolled in a wheat tortilla before being coated in an egg wash and fried. Other light bites include the Jalapeno Cheese Fritters ($20++).

Mains include Mexican Yucatan Chicken ($28++), which is five chicken skewers coated in an achiote, garlic, orange juice and lemon juice glaze, and presented in a fried tortilla bowl filled with salad and cabbage slaw, and four steamed tortilla; and Carnitas ($32++), a Mexican pulled pork dish with tortilla, salsa rojas, salsa verde and guacamole.

For drinks, cocktails such as margaritas and sangrias are $18++ for a glass and $72++ for a pitcher.

Where: 404 East Coast Road Open: 11.30am to 3pm and 6 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays Info: Call 6440-8030 or go to www.facebook.com/comidamexicanasg/

Jean Iau