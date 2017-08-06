Open For Business: Restaurant Gaig, Rokukakutei and 1KS by Park Bench Deli

RESTAURANT GAIG

This new Catalan restaurant is the little sister of the Michelin-starred original in Barcelona, which is owned by chef Carles Gaig. His daughter Nuria Gibert manages the Singapore outpost in Telok Ayer.

Some menu highlights are Squid Ink Seafood Fideua ($29.50++,), which is short vermicelli noodles cooked in fish stock; and Txangurro ($25.50++), where crab meat is seasoned, stuffed into the shell, topped with Hollandaise sauce and baked.

Restaurant Gaig also boasts traditional Catalan stews such as Stuffed Baby Calamari ($25++), which has pieces of squid filled with minced squid, beef, pork and egg cooked in a tomato-based sauce; and Pig Trotter With Turnip ($16.80++).

There is also a set lunch with a selection of three tapas and a main course ($38++, $45++ with dessert). Where: 16 Stanley Street Open: noon to 2pm and 6 to 9.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays Info: Call 6221-2134 or go to www.facebook.com/gaigsingapore/

ROKUKAKUTEI

Japanese restaurant chain Rokukakutei, which originated in Osaka, has opened its first outlet outside Japan - a 40-seat space at Odeon Towers.

Like the outlets in Japan, the restaurant here - helmed by Chef Hideyuki Tanaka, who has 15 years of experience - serves kushikatsu, or Japanese deep-fried skewers of meat, seafood and vegetables.



Kushikatsu .PHOTO: ROKUKAKUTEI



There are two menus: Omakase Skewers And Kushiage With Selected Wines Marriage ($134++) features 20 skewers; and Kushiage With Selected Wines Marriage ($288++) starts with champagne and a veggie bowl, followed by 15 skewers and two glasses of wine.

For both menus, diners are allowed to stop at any time and will be charged only for the number of skewers they have had. Where: 01-04 Odeon Towers, 331 North Bridge Road Open: 4 to 11pm daily Info: Call 6266-1077 or go to www.facebook.com/GinzaRokukakuteiSingapore

1KS BY PARK BENCH DELI



Short Rib “Swiss”. PHOTO: 1KS BY PARK BENCH DELI



Mr Andrei Soen and Mr Aamir Ghani, the duo behind sandwich cafe Park Bench Deli, have opened a new cafe in Keong Saik Road.

The breakfast menu starts at 8am and includes Acai Bowl ($13) and Lox Toast ($15), which has smoked salmon and herbed cream cheese on sourdough bread.

From 11am, the menu features sandwiches such as Short Rib "Swiss" ($22), featuring braised short rib, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, melted cheddar and mustard aioli.

For drinks, there are coffees brewed from Guatemalan and Colombian beans, and smoothies such as Charles Boyle ($14), a blend of almond butter, avocado, almond milk, cocoa nibs and Park Bench Deli's house granola.

Where: 1 Keong Saik Road Open: 8am to 9pm (weekdays), 9am to 6pm (weekends) Info: Call 6221-1792 or go to www.1kscafe.com

Jean Iau

