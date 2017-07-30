Open for business: Burg Kitchen, Lady M and The Container: Japanese Wagyu Tapas & Bar

BURG KITCHEN

This Japanese hamburg restaurant is the latest addition to the Eat At Seven enclave at Suntec City Mall and is helmed by chef Yasuhiro Kataoka, who has more than 30 years of culinary experience.

Each hamburg comprises a 200g patty, a blend of minced beef with wagyu fat, and is pan-fried and slow-cooked in the oven.

Diners can upgrade from the Original version ($18++) to the Cheese Burg ($19.80++), which is topped with torched Colby and cheddar cheeses.

Other main courses include Penne Meat Sauce Gratin ($14.50++), Golden Curry with Homemade Creamy Croquet and Beef Meatballs ($15.50++), Golden Curry with Spicy Fried Chicken ($15.50++), Chicken Combo ($16.50++) and Crispy Chicken Wings with Spice Blend ($14.50++).

All mains come with a serving of rice and miso soup as well as unlimited servings at the salad and dessert bar.

Where: 03-315 North Wing, Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard

Open: 11:30am to 3pm and 5.30 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6266-5338

THE CONTAINER: JAPANESE WAGYU TAPAS & BAR

From the same group that runs Aburiya, this new wagyu tapas restaurant at Boat Quay serves affordable Japanese beef with a modern twist.

Highlights include The Smokin' Wagyu Carpaccio ($19++, above), thin slices of wagyu carpaccio smoked with sakura wood chips; and Wagyu Galareta ($14++), wagyu broth jelly paired with ponzu sauce.

The non-wagyu tapas selections include Pan-seared Oysters with Strawberry Foam ($5++ a piece) and slow-cooked Braised Pork Ribs ($12++ or $19++).

On the drinks menu, Wagyu Whisky ($14++) is prepared weekly by fat-washing whisky with wagyu fat from the kitchen. This method lends a smoky hint and fuller texture to the drink.

Where: 78 & 79 Boat Quay

Open: 6 to 11pm (Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays) and 6pm to midnight (Thursdays to Saturdays and eve of public holidays), closed on Tuesdays

Info: Call 6532-0365, go to www.aburiya.com.sg/thecontainer

LADY M

Cake boutique Lady M has opened its third outlet, a 32,000 sq ft space at South Beach Avenue.

The Earl Grey Mille Crepes ($9.50 a slice, above) is exclusive to the 40-seat South Beach cafe, featuring no fewer than 20 paper-thin, handmade crepes topped with tea glaze, whole Earl Grey tea leaves and edible blue cornflowers.

The Mimosa Cake ($9 a slice), which is available until tomorrow at all outlets, is a dome-shaped cake made of vanilla sponge cake filled with Lady M's signature custard.

Where: 01-17 South Beach Avenue, 26 Beach Road

Open: 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6702-6735

•Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg