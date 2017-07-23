Open for business

CAFEMAMA

Casual Korean eatery CafeMama has opened its first outlet in Clementi Mall.

The kitchen is helmed by Korean chef Emily Oh Young, who serves Korean comfort food. It specialises in Dosirak Korean lunchboxes - packed with different vegetables and meat dishes, kimchi and a serving of rice - such as Beef Bulgogi Dosirak ($9.90).

Other Korean favourites include seafood ramyeon pot ($8.90), budae jjigae army stew ($9.90) and fried chicken ($16.90). For lighter bites, street snacks such as Korean fish cake ($3.90) and tuna kimbap ($7.90) are also available.

End your meal with a cold, sweet treat like the unique bimbimbap bingsu ($13.90), which resembles a bimbimbap rice bowl with assorted vegetables, but is really a bowl of finely shaved ice with fresh fruit and sweet toppings.

Where: 05-16 Clementi Mall, 3155 Commonwealth Avenue West

Open: 11.30am to 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays) and 11.30am to 10.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Info: Call 6570-9287

COMO CUISINE

Completing the food cluster at Como Dempsey, a lifestyle destination that integrates the concepts of retail, restaurant and upmarket food emporium, is Como Cuisine. The new restaurant joins three others in the Como Dempsey complex.

On the menu are starters such as grilled squid with watermelon, romesco, coriander and olive ($18); and masala prawns with exotic fruit, mint, coconut and red chilli dressing ($24, above), as well as pasta dishes such as linguine crab with zucchini, lemon, chilli, mint and pine nuts ($32).

For meatier offerings, try the Beef Wellington with foie gras, truffle, pastry and spinach puree ($36), or pork cutlet with parmesan herb crumb, capers, olives and rockets ($32).

Round off your meal with dessert such as mango carpaccio with sorbet, vanilla bean and kaffir lime syrup ($12).

Where: Block 18A Dempsey Road

Open: 6 to 8.30pm daily (till Friday), noon to 8.30pm daily (from Saturday)

Info: Call 1800-304-6688 or e-mail comocuisineres@comodempsey.sg

AMAMOTO CAFE

This takeaway counter at One Raffles Place hopes to bring the Japanese culture of drinking amazake (sweet wine) to Singapore. Amazake isan alcohol-free beverage made from fermented rice, with no added sugar.

Beverages include original ($4.80), roasted soya bean ($5) and matcha ($5), all containing amazake and non-sweetened soya milk. There is also a selection of cold-pressed fruit drinks with amazake and non-sweetened soya milk ($5.80, above).

Hot drinks, such as pure amazake with ginger ($3.80), are also available.

Health nuts would be pleased with Amamoto Cafe's healthy lunch and breakfast options, such as the amazake chia seed parfait ($5.80), which includes mango and nuts; and quinoa with chicken marinated with amazake ($9.80).

Where: B1-39 One Raffles Place, 1 Raffles Place

Open: 7.30am to 9pm (Mondays to Saturdays)

Info: Go to www.amamoto-sg.com

