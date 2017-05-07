Open For Business: Black Knight Warrior, Ishizuchi Sake Bar and NamNam GO!

BLACK KNIGHT WARRIOR

Hotpot brand Black Knight Warrior, which started in Taipei, Taiwan, in 1981, has opened its first outlet in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands.

The restaurant specialises in Sichuan spicy hotpot, along with Taiwanese beef noodles and Chinese braised dishes.

Its hotpot soup bases include taro, spare ribs and spicy pot ($48); drunken pot ($48), which includes black chicken, danggui and Chinese yam; and pickled cabbage pot ($28).

There is also a wide variety of live seafood, meat and vegetables to complement the soup. Highlights include geoduck ($20 for 100g), US prime wagyu ($58), lobster meat balls ($12) and vegetable platter ($14).

Braised items include braised pig trotters ($18), braised beef tendon ($18) and braised pork intestines ($18). The menu also features stir-fried vegetables, rice and noodle dishes.

Where: B1-01B The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Galleria Level , 10 Bayfront Avenue

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6688-7138 or go to tinyurl.com/kpjbnja



ISHIZUCHI SAKE BAR

More sake bars are entering the scene and the 1,000 sq ft Ishizuchi Sake Bar at Japanese dining cluster Emporium Shokuhin is one of the latest players.

Ishizuchi Shuzo Corporation has almost 100 years of history in brewing sake and uses spring water from Mount Ishizuchi - as the brewery in Ehime prefecture is located at its base.

At the bar, sake is served by the bottle and prices start at $86 for 720ml for the spring edition junmai ginjo harunosake. More stock will arrive next month for the Ishizuchi daiginjo daiyuho ($250 for 720ml) and Ishizuchi shinsei daiginjo ($230 for 720ml). Japanese whisky is also available.

Tapas items include chutoro shoyu-ponzu ($18), tuna belly marinated in housemade ponzu and shoyu; cheese platter ($16); chargrilled unagi ($9 for three pieces); and tori karaage ($8).

The signature tapas trio platter ($13) features flamed A5 Miyazaki beef, madai (seabream) konbu sashimi and parma ham with cantaloupe.

Where: 01-18 Emporium Shokuhin, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard

Open: Noon to midnight daily

Info: Call 6812-2153



NAMNAM GO!

The popular NamNam Noodle Bar chain now has an express concept, NamNam GO!, at hipster hawker centre Timbre+.

The lunch menu features signatures from NamNam Noodle Bar such as fresh Southern rolls ($4.90); caramelised five-spice pork belly banh mi ($6.90); Australian beef steak slices pho ($7.90); and Quang-style egg noodles ($8.90, above), served with tiger prawn and barbecued pork rib.

For dinner, small-plate options include tangy mango and guava salad with prawns, pork, and assorted crackers ($6.90); banh bao buns ($6.90) with caramelised pork, egg, cucumber and scallions; and crispy fried squid with sriracha mayonnaise ($5.90).

New items served in claypots with Vietnamese rice include braised pork and egg ($9.90) and caramelised pork ribs ($9.90).

Other noodle highlights include Hanoi fried tilapia fillet with galangal, turmeric, dill and vermicelli ($8.90) and pork "two ways" with vermicelli and Mekong prawn roll ($8.90).

Where: JTC LaunchPad @ one- north, 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent

Open: 11am to 3pm, 6 to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays

Info: www.namnamgo.com.sg

Eunice Quek

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg