Open For Business

PRIVE ORCHARD

The Prive Group has opened its fifth Prive outlet at the alfresco terrace outside Wheelock Place. Its other branches are at the Asian Civilisations Museum at Empress Place, Clarke Quay, Keppel Bay and Chijmes.

The menu features all-day breakfast (until 5pm) with options such as its Ultimate Signature Breakfast ($20), which includes two eggs, chicken frankfurter, maple-glazed housemade bacon and button mushrooms; and Eggs Benedict ($15).

Main courses include wagyu beef roti John ($18) and classic hamburger ($19, above), with potato wedges and mesclun salad. Children (aged 12 and below) get to pick either a Mini Moo Beef Burger or Superkid Spaghetti for a main, followed by dessert and a drink - for $10.

The bar menu includes cocktails, wine and whisky, and the restaurant offers a happy hour promotion of 50 per cent off all housepours from 5 to 9pm daily.

Where: 01-K1 Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road

Open: 9 to 1am (Mondays to Thursdays), 9 to 3am (Fridays), 8 to 3am (Saturdays), 8 to 1am (Sundays and public holidays)

Info: Call 6776-0777 or go to www.priveorchard.com.sg

PATBINGSOO KOREAN DINING HOUSE

Two years after launching Korean barbecue restaurant Seorae at Plaza Singapura, the same team has opened the new Patbingsoo Korean Dining House in the same mall.

The casual 52-seat eatery's signature item is its Rolling Cheese Pork Ribs ($38.90, above), which includes thick pork ribs and a combination of mozzarella and cheddar cheese served in a Korean cast iron pan.

The cheese is melted until it has a stringy texture and then rolled around the individual pork ribs. The dish is served with fries, sweet corn in cream and chopped pineapple.

Other highlights include Dynamic Spam ($11.90), in which spam is covered in gochujang and mayonnaise and lightly torched, then topped with chopped onions and served with a side of Korean rice balls; Fried Samgyeopsal ($6.90) or deep-fried pork belly, served with honey mustard sauce; and House Special Ramyeon ($11.90).

Fans of Seorae will be familiar with the picture-perfect Bibim Patbingsoo ($11.90); Apgujeong Bingsoo ($13.90), with cheese cake, cheese wafers and vanilla ice cream; and Sinsa Patbingsoo ($14.90), which includes cornflakes and vanilla ice cream.

Where: B2-47 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road

Open: 11.30am to 10pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 11.30am to 10.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Info: Call 9181-3038 or go to www.facebook.com/patbingsoosin

HANSUL KOREAN DINING BAR





Cocktail makgeolli. PHOTO: HANSUL KOREAN DINING BAR



Adding to the enclave of Korean restaurants in Tanjong Pagar is Hansul Korean Dining Bar.

Hansul serves a comprehensive menu of alcohol including soju; makgeolli, such as cocktail makgeolli ($19 each, right); and Korean sparkling wine.

Barbecue your food over the charcoal grill (minimum order of five skewer items, two skewers each item) to complement your drinks.

Options include boneless beef shortrib wrapped with king oyster mushroom skewers ($6), pork belly wrapped with zucchini skewers ($4), pork intestine skewers ($5) and spam skewers ($3).

Other items include spicy pork rib stew ($28); carbonara deok bok ki ($26), with carbonara rice cake stew, fish cakes, pork dumpling, spam, vegetables and instant noodles; and spicy boneless chicken ($9.90).

Hansul is H Group Holdings' third Korean eatery concept following Kimchi Korean Restaurant and Guksu Restaurant, both located at Suntec City.

Where: 21 Tanjong Pagar Road

Open: 5pm to 6am daily

Info: Call 6906-7088 or go to www.facebook.com/hansulbar

Eunice Quek

•Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg