Open For Business

THE WALL

The Wall is not your typical whisky bar with a limited snack menu. It also serves a comprehensive sumiyaki menu to complement the tipple.

The joint is housed in a two-storey conservation shophouse - the first floor features a bar and the second storey has a 10-seat lounge and VIP room for six people.

Whisky and sumiyaki pairing sets start from $49. The sumiyaki omakase is $96 (minimum order for two people) while the chef's omakase with whisky is $168.

A la carte sumiyaki items include miso nasu (Japanese eggplant with miso, $6), hotate bacon ($9) and Kurobuta kushi (black pepper or wasabi black pork, $9).

A whisky tasting chart, indicating the liquor's characteristics - from delicate to smoky and from light to rich - help guide drinkers in selecting the flavour profiles to suit their palates.

The whisky selection features a wide range from The Macallan to Glenfarcas and Hibiki. Whisky flights start at $37.

Other alcohol options include gin, vodka, rum as well as cocktails.

Where: 76 Tanjong Pagar Road

Open: 5pm to 1am (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays

Info: Call 6225-7988 or go to thewallsg.com

HATTENDO SINGAPORE

Sink your teeth into the soft cream buns from Hattendo, a popular Japanese brand founded in 1933 in Hiroshima.

Five flavours - custard, whipped cream, matcha, azuki beans and chocolate - are available. Pair the buns ($2.50 for one, $12.50 for five) with the cafe's coffee from Itsuki Coffee, a speciality coffee shop in Miyajima, Hiroshima.

The menu also features mason jar salads (takeaway served in a box) with Hattendo's housemade croutons (plain, garlic or cheese) at $7 each. There are also salad choices such as the Green option, which includes edamame, potato, carrot, avocado and Romaine lettuce; and the Vitamin option, which includes red and yellow peppers, broccoli, avocado and pea sprouts. Add $5 for salmon or $3 for chicken and $4 for soup.

Side dishes include truffle fries ($8), buttered onion rings ($6) and spicy fried drumsticks ($7 for five).

Where: 01-05 Tanjong Pagar Centre, 7 Wallich Street

Open: 10am to 9pm (weekdays), 11am to 8pm (weekends)

Info: www.facebook.com/HattendoSingapore

SOI THAI SOI NICE

Soi Thai Soi Nice combines the best of both worlds - Thai cuisine and steamboat. The signature Royal Thai Hot Pot ($38.80 for two, $68.80 for four) features ingredients such as crayfish, tiger prawns and roasted pork, served in a housemade tom yam broth.

To complement the hotpot, the menu has dishes such as Hor Mok Ma Praw (steamed egg and otah stir-fried with seafood and served in coconut shell, $12.80) and Kai Jiao Cha Om (omelette fried with cha-om, a herb-like vegetable, $7.80).

Soi Thai Soi Nice is the latest addition to food and beverage group SimYee Holdings, which manages restaurants such as Atmosphere Bistro and Shin-Sapporo Ramen.

Where: 02-01 Alexandra Central, 321 Alexandra Road

Open: 11.30am to 3.30pm, 6 to 10pm (weekdays), 11.30am to 10pm (weekends and public holidays)

Info: Call 6250-4863 or go to www.facebook.com/soithaisoinice

Eunice Quek

