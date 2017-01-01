Open For Business: Kuro Izakaya, The Summerhouse & Wildseed, Platform 1094

KURO IZAKAYA

During the day, it serves ramen and donburi. At night, Kuro Izakaya fires up the charcoal grill for kushiyaki items.

For lunch, takeaway bentos are available for pre-order. Choices include grilled salmon miso mirin ($14), pork katsu panko ($12) and chicken sumibiyaki ($14). Lunch sets (with starter and dessert) include chirashi don ($18), kuro pork ramen ($20) and Australian beef yaki ($18).

The small plates section - best paired with Japanese whisky, beer or sake - includes a variety of Kurobuta pork cuts (from $16), smoked ajitsuke tamago ($8) and wagyu beef short plate ($24, above). Kushiyaki items include pork belly ($4), bacon enoki ($3) or the full Kuro Kushiyaki Platter ($36).

Kuro Izakaya is the latest restaurant by food and beverage group Creative Eateries, which runs establishments such as Japanese buffet restaurant Suki-Ya, Thai chain Bangkok Jam and Eat At Taipei outlets.

Where: 01-604/605 Suntec City Tower 3, East Wing, 3 Temasek Boulevard

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5 to 11pm daily

Info: Call 6235-1066 or go to www.facebook.com/KUROIzakayaSg

THE SUMMERHOUSE AND WILDSEED

The latest addition to The Oval in Seletar Aerospace Park is the multi-concept The Summerhouse. The 45,000 sq ft space has The Summerhouse Dining Room and Balcony Bar on the second storey and Wildseed, a cafe, patisserie and bar on ground level.

A Farming Collective Menu ($90++ for six courses, $128++ for 10 courses) is available for dinner at The Summerhouse Dining Room.

A la carte dishes include uni pasta ($16); Iberico Pork ($36, above), which is cooked sous vide for 72 hours; and Flower ($15), a dessert of guava yogurt sorbet, lychee-coconut mousse, raspberry puree and rose meringue.

At Wildseed, the menu features a variety of pastries, sandwiches and salads.

Sandwich options include The Beef ($24), with braised beef brisket, black onion jam and wild chilli sauce; poached barramundi ($18), with buttermilk vinaigrette, sweet onions and cherry tomato; and The Nordic ($16), pulled pork with pickled beetroot, carrot marmalade and garden herb salad.

Drinks include coffee from Nomad The Gallant coffee roasters, cocktails, gin and craft beer.

Where: 3 Park Lane

Open: Wildseed Cafe: 10am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 9am to 7pm (weekends), closed on Mondays; Wildseed Bar: 4 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays), 4 to 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Mondays; The Summerhouse Dining Room: 11am to 3pm (weekend lunch), 6 to 10pm (Wednesdays to Saturdays), 6 to 9pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Info: Call 8608-3340 or go to www.facebook.com/thesummerhousesg

PLATFORM 1094

Three-year-old bistro and bar Fresh Fruits Lab in Changi Road has opened a new wizard-themed restaurant in Serangoon Road (near Boon Keng MRT station) called Platform 1094.

Menu highlights include pesto mayonnaise pork ribs ($22, above), with grilled vegetables, corn, pickled beetroot and mango mustard espuma; and crab meat aglio olio ($17). For dessert, go for Black Magic ($16), which has black sesame panna cotta and squid ink profiterole with mango cream, crispy charcoal bread and dark chocolate soil. Cocktail options include Globlet of Fire ($15), with blue curacao liqueur, Bacardi 151 rum and ground cinnamon; and Amnesia Blend ($12), with rum, champagne, mint leaves and lime.

Where: 1094 Serangoon Road

Open: 11am to 10pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 10am to 10pm (weekends), closed on Mondays

Info: Call 6204-6003 or go to www.facebook.com/Platform1094