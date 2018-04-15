Open For Business: NY Night Market, Unagiya Ichinoji and Tokachi Tontaro

NY NIGHT MARKET

NY Night Market offers a taste of the international street snacks found in New York City's markets.

The Korean brand from Seoul also puts its own spin on popular Western comfort foods.

At the 44-seater restaurant at Westgate mall, customers can choose from a smorgasbord of cuisines, including Korean fusion, Tex-Mex and Vietnamese in the form of finger foods, fried chicken, pastas, pizzas and stews.

Cream The Curry ($13.90++) is a pot of beef and topokki (Korean rice cakes) served over an open flame. Party In New York ($30.90++), a surf 'n' turf platter, comprises prawns, fried chicken tenders, grilled sausage, pineapple, corn, crinkle-cut fries, garlic breadsticks and the signature Finger Steak.

Other highlights include the 50cm Baguette ($13.90++) loaded with bulgogi beef, shredded cheese and assorted vegetables, Waterfall Cheese Shrimp ($13.90++, above), Pasta de Dakgalbi ($16.90++) and Gorgonzola Pizza ($11.90++).

Also designed to be a casual watering hole, NY Night Market offers drinks such as Blood & Seoul ($14.90++), a jumbo-sized cocktail of lime mojito mixed with strawberry and raspberry puree, lemon juice and complete with a bottle of beer over it.

Where: 01-08 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive

Open: 11am to 10pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 11pm (Saturdays to Sundays)

Info: Call 6262-4078 or go to facebook.com/NYNightMarketSingapore

UNAGIYA ICHINOJI

Miyagawa Honten, one of Tokyo's most well-known unagi speciality restaurants, has opened Unagiya Ichinoji in Robertson Quay, its first overseas outpost.

There are 20 Miyagawa outlets in Japan and its Meguro-ku, Tokyo, restaurant was awarded the Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide Tokyo 2018.

Miyagawa's success is attributed to the chefs' grilling techniques, temperature control of the charcoal grill and the special in-house tare (sweet basting sauce), a recipe which has been passed down for four generations.

The 34-seat Singapore restaurant serves unagi in three different styles: Hitsumabushi ($19.80 to $77.80), a signature dish at Miyagawa's outlets in Japan; and Seiro Mushi ($19.80) and Mamushi Donburi ($18.80), available only in Singapore.

Hitsumabushi is the Nagoya style of enjoying the eel. One serving is divided into four portions, one with the eel eaten on its own, one with seaweed, wasabi and green onion added to rice and eel; the third with clear dashi added; and the final to be enjoyed any way you like.

The Seiro Mushi style (above) hails from Yanagawa, Fukuoka. The slab of unagi is first charcoal grilled, then steamed with kinshi egg (shredded egg crepe) and served over Hokkaido rice mixed with moreish sweet sauce.

The classic Mamushi Donburi is served with Japanese yam, mentaiko, kinshi eggs and onsen egg.

Where: 01-05 Riverside View, Robertson Quay

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6732-1970 or go to facebook.com and search for Unagiya Ichinoji

TOKACHI TONTARO

Tokachi Tontaro opened recently at Plaza Singapura and OUE Downtown Gallery, serving its signature Buta Don (pork rice bowl, above) of grilled slices of charred pork slathered in Hokkaido speciality tare sauce and served atop Yumepirika rice.

It is a traditional Japanese dish from Obihiro, Hokkaido, and is said that every household has its own unique recipe passed down through the generations.

Here, head chef Junko Goto has developed her own secret recipe. The pork slices - available in Japanese Kagoshima pork (Premium Butadon: $22.80++ to $25.80++) or American pork (Regular Butadon: $11.80 to $16.80+) - are coated in a signature blend tare sauce before being grilled.

Customers can customise the amount of tare sauce, the serving of rice, the size of meat slices and even the amount of spring onions and black pepper.

There are two variations of the classic dish - Spicy Tomato ($11.80++ to $16.80++) and Miso Buta Don ($12.80++ to $17.80++) - which can also be customised.

Non-pork bowls such as the Yakitori Don ($13.80++) and Salmon Don ($17.80++) are also available.

Where: 03-20 OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way; 06-11/12 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road

Open: Downtown Gallery: 11am to 9.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays); Plaza Singapura: 11am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6224-1470 (Downtown Gallery), 6445-2033 (Plaza Singapura) or go to facebook.com/tokachitontaro

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg