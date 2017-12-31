Open for business

CASA PONCHO

Casa Poncho is a new Latin destination restaurant and bar in the former Keow Siong Club in Bukit Pasoh.

It has a sharing menu with flavours taking inspiration from Latin American countries.

Dishes include La Pluma ($12++), grilled Iberico pork from the end of the loin, with caramelised pineapple; Dedos de Poncho ($8++), chilli cheese churros with jalapeno and cheddar; Pulpo Ranchero ($18++), grilled octopus, salsa ranchera, pumpkin seed and scallion oil; Lomito al Carbon ($30++), charbroiled Argentinian beef tenderloin with zucchini, grilled onions and roasted capsicum salsa; and Crispy Chili con Carne ($11++), chilli spring roll with minced beef, avocado, sour-cream foam, chilli, lime, coriander and garlic.

Some of the desserts include Poncho's Flan ($14++), made with horchata, mango, mint and fresh berries; Tentacion de Chocolate ($14++), chilli chocolate, egg custard, and paprika sour cream; and Churros ($8++) with chilli chocolate and cinnamon cream.

The bar serves a diverse selection of beverages with signature Mezcal-based cocktails at its heart. Guests can find cocktails such as Gregorio Negrito ($18++), made with Mezcal Reposado, antica formula, Campari and bitters; La Margarita del Poncho ($18++), concocted with Mezcal Alipus blanco, Grand Marnier, yuzu and agave syrup; and Poncho's Favorito ($18), comprising tequila reposado, dry curacao, Aperol, cranberry and lime juice. A selection of beers and wines are also available.

Where: 14 Bukit Pasoh Road

Open: 5pm to midnight (Tuesdays to Saturdays)

Info: Call 6224-5466 or go to www.casaponcho.com

PIZZA MARU SINGAPORE

Korean pizza chain Pizza Maru, which has more than 650 outlets in South Korea, the United States, Hong Kong and China, has made its way to Singapore at the new Northpoint City (South Wing) megamall.

Its Premium Pizzas are available in seven options and made with patented green-tea well-being pizza dough, which has been fermented for more than 48 hours with chlorella alongside natural grains such as flaxseed and barley.

Highlights in the Premium Pizza range include the Korean Surf 'n' Turf (from $19.80++), a blend of East-meets-West flavours boasting Korean-style beef and shrimps atop a bed of greens lined with sweet ranch sauce accompanied by sour cream and Mozzarella cheese.

The Mango Ocean (from $19.80++) comprises chunks of mango, with shrimps and scallops on the crispy bread base. The fruity seafood combination is matched by fiery hot spicy buldak and a spread of mozzarella cheese and pilaf sauce.

Other pizza offerings include the Chicago Pizza, prepared with Black Rice Dough, in six flavours. The Real BBQ Chicago ($26.80++) is studded with almond flakes and icing sugar sprinkles, with the chewy and fluffy pizza topped with chicken leg pieces, potato, roasted onions and tomato.

Keeping to its Korean origins, Pizza Maru Singapore also has Korean Fried Chicken (from $15.80++ for six pieces).

Where: B1-192/193 Northpoint City (South Wing), 1 Northpoint Drive

Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6254-4307, e-mail pizzamaru@gratifygroup.com or go to facebook.com/pizzamarusg

BLUE LOTUS CHINESE GRILL HOUSE

Blue Lotus Chinese Grill House at Novotel Singapore on Stevens is Blue Lotus Concepts International's fifth restaurant.

The 66-seater serves traditional Chinese and local favourites with modern culinary twists - a trait of the Blue Lotus brand.

Remixed presentations of classic comfort foods include Hot Stone Pork Lard Truffle Flavoured Fried Rice ($22++), Hickory Smoked Honey-Glazed Kurobuta Pork Belly ($16++) and Claypot Mapo Tofu Rice with onsen egg ($20++).

A quintessential part of the Blue Lotus dining experience is the famous pomelo chilli sauce, which comes with the Crab Balls ($22++) and the Chilli Pomelo La Mian Soup with crabmeat ($24++).

For seafood lovers, there are dishes such as the Australian Blue Lip Mussels with garlic and Hua Tiao wine ($26++); Barramundi in Claypot assam curry sauce ($26++); Pickled Chilli Atlantic Octopus fermented tofu barley risotto ($34++) and Giant Tiger Prawns in assam butter sauce ($48++).

Must-try meat items, which are cooked in a Josper oven, include the classic lamb rack ($30++), wagyu beef ($48++) and Iberico suckling pig ($38++).

Where: 01-03 Novotel Singapore on Stevens, 30 Stevens Road

Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 6838-0880, e-mail blsr@bluelotus.com.sg or go to bluelotus.com.sg

•Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg