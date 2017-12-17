Open for business

MEATSMITH LITTLE INDIA & ROGUE TRADER

Meatsmith Little Indiaoffers an eclectic mix of Indian spice and Meatsmith grunge - American barbecue from the south, with an accent of Indian flavour.

Signature offerings include Meatsmith stuffed suckling pig cooked on the spit, smoked chicken and beef ribs with an Indian accent. The restaurant is equipped with a tandoor oven and spit roaster alongside the Southern Pride smoker.

The menu mirrors that of Meatsmith Telok Ayer and includes snacks such as Bhaji Onion Rings ($5++) and Madras Pork Cheeks ($7++); sandwiches like the New Delhi Hot Chicken Sandwich ($14++); mains such as Tandoori Half Chicken ($18++) and Coconut Chutney Pork Ribs ($25++); as well as platters, meats, sides and desserts.

There is also an Indian beverage selection which complements the food.

Meatsmith Little India's bar - called Rogue Trader and located above the restaurant - serves Indian lager, bottled craft beer, goli soda cocktails, Indian wine and whisky on the rocks and free-flow Indian lemonade.

Where: 21 Campbell Lane

Open: Wednesdays to Fridays, 5 to 11.30pm; weekends, 11.30am to 11.30pm ; closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Info: Call 9625-9056 or go to facebook.com/meatsmith.littleindia

MYO RESTOBAR

Fans of Kia Hiang's famous claypot chicken now have a new location to visit - Myo Restobar at Oxley Tower in Robinson Road.

The 120-seat restaurant serves classic home-style Cantonese dishes from the International Plaza outlet and dim sum from the previous Kim Tian branch.

On the wok menu, passed down from father to son, is the signature Kia Hiang Claypot Spring Chicken ($18+). Myo uses premium organic chickens for its Kia Hiang Claypot Organic Chicken ($28+) - a juicy moist chicken enveloped in sweet cabbage and bathed in syrupy herbal broth.

Another signature dish is the Tangy Orange Braised Pork Ribs with mantou ($4+ each), in a sweet char siew sauce with orange slices. A must-try is the Angus Ribeye Cubes with garlic and broccoli (from $18+).

The dim sum line-up includes Steamed Siu Mai with conpoy and black truffle ($5.20+ for three pieces) and Gold Foil Dumplings with assorted mushrooms ($4.80+ for three pieces).

Myo also has set lunch menus starting at $16+.

The restaurant is offering an opening promotion with 10 per cent off the food bill (excluding sets) until Jan 31.

Where: 19-01, Lobby 1 Oxley Tower, 138 Robinson Road

Open: Sundays to Fridays, 11am to 9pm; closed on Saturdays

Info: Call 6931-1247 or go to www.myo.sg

665ºF

Sitting at the top of Andaz Singapore at Level 38, 665°F is the hotel's premium steakhouse, with an interior inspired by classic Savile Row tailor shops.

It is named after the temperature (665 deg F or 352 deg C) of the Pira oven and grill, which sits in the heart of the show kitchen, and specialises in halal chargrilled prime cuts and sustainable seafood.

Leading the culinary team is sous chef Josephine Loke, who has worked at restaurants such as Pollen, Tippling Club, Open Farm Community and the two-Michelin-starred Odette.

Signature dishes include Lime-cured Hamachi with charred cucumber and watermelon radish ($29++); Margaret River Wagyu Tomahawk ($160++, 1.2kg); Tasmanian MBS 3+ Tenderloin ($55++, 200g); Dutch Milk-fed Veal Chop ($49++); Suffolk Lamb Chops ($55++) and Whole Dover Sole in burnt butter ($99++).

Other highlights include Beef Carpaccio ($39++) and Patagonian Toothfish Fillet ($60++); and desserts such as Ivory and bitter chocolate mousse ($28++) and Baked Alaska ($28++).

Where: Level 38 Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street

Open: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 6 to 10pm; closed on Sundays and Mondays

Info: Call 6408-1255 or go to andazsingapore.com

