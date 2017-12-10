Open For Business

THE CHINESE KITCHEN

All the dishes at The Chinese Kitchen, tucked within rows of shophouses in the Lavender district, are curated by award-winning chef Austen Ong.

The former president of the Society of Chinese Cuisine Chefs (Singapore) brings with him cooking techniques and ingredients of the past in Chinese culture, while different elements are added for a touch of modernism.

Highlights include Pork Trotter Jelly ($8+), a Teochew delicacy where pork shreds are encased in soft gelatine cubes accompanied with crisp chilled cucumber slices; Shredded Pork Ears ($6+) with fragrant oil; and Organic Okra ($6+) topped with pickled chilli.

The signature Old Fifty Collagen Broth (above, $28+ to $55+) - a soup base with chicken, duck, pork and fish skin - is so called because it retains the cooking style of the 1950s. Diners can choose from three types of fish - ocean catch, wild caught or snapper.

Other staples are charcoal-grilled dishes, a rare cooking technique in present-day Chinese cuisine. Charcoal-grilled Orange Sea Perch ($58+) with sea salt and spices has crisp skin and moist meat.

Where: 20 Cavan Road

Open: Noon to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm (Thursdays to Tuesdays), closed on Wednesdays

Info: Call 6612-6024 or go to facebook.com/thechinesekitchensg

KUSHIKATSU TANAKA

Boasting 160 outlets in Japan alone, Kushikatsu Tanaka has brought its famous Osaka-style fried cutlet skewers and signature special dipping sauce to Singapore.

The 64-seater at Clarke Quay serves kushikatsu and popular Osaka street-food items.

The signature Golden Kushikatsu items include beef, prawn, asparagus, lotus root and even cookies and cream ($1++ to $2.50++ each).

The Chiritori Hotpan + Risotto (above) is a sizzling dish of beef ($18++ for two people) or pork ($16++) slices served on a bed of bean sprouts, topped with beef offal and chilli powder. After finishing the nabe, diners can cook curry cheese risotto on the pan with curry powder, egg and rice to soak up the remaining rich broth.

There are DIY options such as Takoyaki ($10++), which you can prepare with octopus and beni shoga (Japanese pickled ginger).

The restaurant also offers more than 15 varieties of Jim Beam highballs, such as Triple Berry and Aomori Ringo (from $6++).

Where: 01-01B, Block A Merchant Court, Clarke Quay, 3A River Valley Road

Open: Noon to 2.30pm, 5pm to midnight (Mondays to Thursdays), noon to 2.30pm, 5pm to 2am (Fridays and eves of public holidays), 11 to 2am (Saturdays), 11am to midnight (Sundays and public holidays)

Info: Call 6258-3789 or e-mail contact@kushi-tanaka.com.sg

DUSK RESTAURANT & BAR

Joining One Faber Group's Dining on Cloud 9 and Spuds & Aprons at Faber Peak Singapore is the group's latest dining concept - Dusk Restaurant & Bar, which offers a variety of gourmet European tapas.

With the best spot on Mount Faber to observe the sunset - hence, the name Dusk - the restaurant is designed for convivial occasions, while its menu and wine list have been curated for communal dining.

The menu includes 12 tapas (from $10++ each), nine entrees (from $19++) and sharing platters.

Highlights include Cote de Boeuf 700g prime rib (bone-in, $98++, serves two); Foie Gras Au Gratin ($20++); Forest Mushrooms With Sherry ($14++); and Citrus Fremantle Octopus (above, $25++), served with citrus oil, vine baby Pomodoro tomatoes and arugula.

Asian-inspired dishes include Tiger Prawn Capellini ($28++) tossed in lobster-infused oil and Japanese seaweed; and Premium Sea Scallops With Ikura ($23++).

Where: Faber Peak Singapore, 109 Mount Faber Road

Open: 4 to 11pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 4pm to 2am (Fridays, Saturdays, eves of public holidays and public holidays), 11am to 11pm (Sundays)

Info: Call 6377-9688 or e-mail guestrelations@onefabergroup.com

• Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg