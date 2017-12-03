Open for business

IZA

Iza is nestled among a row of Siglap shophouses and is a casual Japanese-style bar and restaurant serving kushiyaki and drinks.

In collaboration with The Skewer Bar in Geylang Road, Iza boasts an extended menu featuring a mix of traditional kushiyaki skewers alongside creations that marry Japanese-inspired classics with local flavours.

The Four-Ton Chawanmushi ($4.50, all prices nett) is a blend of century egg, salted egg, quail's egg and the traditional chicken egg; while the Otah Tamago ($6.90) combines Japanese-rolled omelette with otah.

These two items and the oven-baked Whole Seabass with housemade chilli ($28) are crowd favourites.

Other signature dishes include the Hae Bee Hiam Pasta ($11.90) and Special Yaki Onigiri ($5.90).

Also available are Char Siew Sticky Pork Rib ($8.90), Spicy Tako ($3) and The Skewer Bar favourites such as grilled yakitori (chicken) and yakiton (pork) meat skewers ($1.90 to $3.50), fresh seafood ($2 to $3.50), TSB Salad ($5.50), oysters (served fresh or grilled, $12 for three pieces)and Grilled Eggplant ($5) in miso or housemade chilli.

For drinks, Iza has a selection of Japanese craft beers; Dassai, Tengumai and Fudoh sakes; Japanese whiskies, and gin.

The 100-seat restaurant will launch its Christmas menu on Dec 11, with a selection of festive goodies such as baked roasts and grilled delights.

Where: 695 East Coast Road

Open: 6pm to 1am daily

Info: Call 6385-2883 or go to facebook.com/iza.bar.siglap

MERCI MARCEL

Tucked away in Tiong Bahru, Merci Marcel is an all-day dining destination and boutique offering gourmet food and drinks and art and lifestyle products.

The 70-seater's decor takes inspiration from the French Riviera and the Balinese tropics, but retains original fixtures within the shophouse space, including exposed grilles and window tints.

Two separate retail points sit at the sides of the cafe, where customers can browse the lifestyle and F&B products on display.

In the evenings, Merci Marcel introduces its French social dining concept with a tapas menu. Diners can expect a fresh take on traditional French cuisine in the starter of Duck Rillettes ($18++), where the silky paste is served with melted camembert cheese and marinated pear.

For mains, the Tarte Flambee ($24++) is a classic dish from Alsace, with buttery blue cheese and asparagus. Others include the grilled Australian Angus Beef ($39++, 400g), the Black Pepper Tuna with yuzu and soy vinaigrette ($25++) and Pan Seared Scallops with cauliflower creme and couscous ($38++).

Merci Marcel's vegetables and fresh produce are sourced from Tiong Bahru Market every morning. It also serves locally roasted Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee. Other drinks include imported French wines, ciders and beers, organic Uma Iced Tea and Patrick Font Nectars.

Where: 01-68, 56 Eng Hoon Street

Open: 8am to 11.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 8am to 10pm (Sundays)

Info: Call 6224-0113, e-mail hello@mercimarcel.com or go to www.mercimarcel.com

PUBLICO RISTORANTE

Publico Ristorante serves Italian dishes in a breezy setting overlooking the Singapore River. The restaurant is multi-faceted gourmet playground Publico's third and final concept to open at The Quayside.

Highlights of executive chef Marco Turatti's menu include the signature Risotto alla Milanese ($23++), with saffron, pecorino cheese and red wine reduction; and wood-fired pizzas such as the Baci e Ricotto ($26++), with housemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, smoked scamorza, shavings of pork belly and crumbled ricotta.

Other dishes include the Lobster Spaghetti with cherry tomato, garlic, white wine and chilli ($42++); Bistecca Beef Steak with herb butter, rosemary roasted potatoes and marinated tomato Salad ($38++); Iberico Pork Chop with roasted broccolini and onion ($32++); Scottadito Grilled Lamb Cutlets with roasted potatoes and salsa verde branzino ($34++); and sea bass with Italian eggplant, capsicum, onion caponata, rockets and extra virgin olive oil ($29++).

Where: 1 Nanson Road

Open: 6 to 11pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 6pm to midnight (Fridays and Saturdays), 1 to 11pm (Sundays)

Info: Call 6826-5041 or e-mail ciao@publico.sg

•Opening a restaurant? Send the details to stlife@sph.com.sg