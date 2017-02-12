One-for-one high-tea deal at Kam's Roast

Readers of The Sunday Times can score a one-for-one high tea deal, when they dine in Hong Kong roast meat restaurant Kam's Roast at Pacific Plaza.

The new High Tea Set ($18.80++) comprises a meat platter with crispy roast pork, roast duck, char siew and the popular Toro char siew made with premium pork belly; braised noodles with ginger and scallions; marinated cucumber with vinegar and garlic; red bean soup with aged orange peel and Chinese tea.

Readers who order a High Tea Set can present this coupon to redeem a second set for free.

The deal starts today and runs until Feb 24 and is valid for dine-in only from 2.30 to 5.30pm every day, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kam's Roast, which opened in November last year, is the Singapore branch of the one Michelin-starred Kam's Roast Goose in Hong Kong, which received its Michelin accolade within four months of opening in 2014.

Kam's Roast Goose was started by Mr Hardy Kam, a grandson of the late Mr Kam Shui Fai, who founded the Hong Kong roast goose institution Yung Kee in 1942.

