Odette moves up to No. 5 on list of Asia's 50 best restaurants

Progressive Indian restaurant Gaggan in Bangkok has taken the first spot for the fourth consecutive year on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list this year.

Singapore's highest-ranking restaurant is two-Michelin-starred French restaurant Odette at National Gallery Singapore.

It moved up four spots to No. 5 this year. It debuted at No. 9 on the list last year.

The list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants is an offshoot of the annual World's 50 Best Restaurants list, published by William Reed Business Media.

The rankings for Asia, which are now into their sixth year, were presented at the Wynn Palace resort in Macau yesterday.

Another six Singapore restaurants also made the top 50.

They are Burnt Ends at No. 12 (down two spots), Waku Ghin at No. 23 (down three spots), Les Amis at No. 29 (down 13 spots), Corner House at No. 36 (down 13 spots), Jaan at No. 44 (down two spots) and Whitegrass, a new entry at No. 50.

Acclaimed Taiwan-born chef Andre Chiang, 42 - who shuttered his two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Andre in Bukit Pasoh on Feb 14 - was awarded the 2018 Diners Club Lifetime Achievement Award - Asia.

His 30-seat restaurant opened in 2010, and debuted on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2013 at No. 38. Last year, it was ranked No. 14.

Its highest position on the Asian list was at No. 2 last year.

Chiang's Taiwan restaurant Raw climbed to No. 15 this year, from No. 24 last year. In a speech after receiving the award, Mr Chiang thanked three "mentors" - Taiwan, which taught him to be humble; France, which sharpened his creativity and senses; and Singapore, which allowed him the freedom to be unique.

He said: "Lifetime achievement means cooking for a purpose, and with responsibility."

Other eateries that came out tops on the list included the Tokyo restaurants Den, which jumped nine spots to No. 2, and Florilege, which moved from 14th to third place this year.

