Happenings - Food

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Gastro-Tour Of Hokkaido At Keyaki

Keyaki at Pan Pacific Singapore will be offering three seven-course kaiseki presentations by master chef Hiroshi Ishii: the Hokkai ($190++), Donan ($180++) and Hakodate ($170++). Highlights include tarabagani or king crab, grilled or simmered kinki fish, scallops sashimi-style or grilled with cod roe sauce, Hokkaido potatoes, salmon miso hot pot and Yubari melon jelly.

WHERE: Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Jan 15 - Feb 15 PRICE: Set menus: $170++ - $190++; a la carte: $16++ - $88++ TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Varadero Night With Rum Appreciation At Capella's Bob's Bar

The vibrancy of Varadero, the famous Caribbean beach, comes to life at Capella Singapore's Bob's Bar next week, with Latin music, Cuban food and refreshing cocktails. Discover the art of rum at an appreciation session.

WHERE: Bob's Bar, Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Jan 14, 6pm - midnight PRICE: Food: $5++ - $15++; drinks: $19++ - $29++; complimentary glass of mojito for first 50 bookings TEL: 6591-5047 INFO: E-mail bobsbar.singapore@capellahotels.com

Chocolate Indulgence At Axis Bar And Lounge

Mandarin Oriental's Axis Bar and Lounge has a treat for chocolate lovers this month with its afternoon tea menu. Highlights include diamond sable Jivara cremeux, cocoa-rubbed chicken shashlik with honey chilli and scallion and Manjari chocolate macarons. Pair them with a selection of TWG teas such as Earl Grey chocolate or Midsummer Night, a blend of black tea with chocolate and mint.

WHERE: Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Jan 31, 3 - 5 pm daily; extra 12.30 - 2.30pm seating on weekends & public holidays PRICE: $42++ a person, $80++ for two TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

New Morning Perk-Me-Up From McDonald's

McDonald's has launched its new Breakfast Wrap Chicken Bacon with Spinach - scrambled eggs served between chicken bacon and a crispy hashbrown topped with caramelised onions, cheese and crisp baby spinach leaves, wrapped in a steamed wholegrain tortilla with McChicken sauce. Customers can get the wrap in a Grab and Go set, which comes with coffee or tea, or as part of an Extra Value Meal, which includes a hashbrown or corn cup.

WHERE: McDonald's outlets WHEN: Breakfast hours PRICE: From $4.45 (Extra Value Meal from $5.95) TEL: 6777-3777 INFO: www.mcdonalds.com.sg

Pineapple Tart Baking Masterclass

Sign up with three friends for the Pineapple Tart Baking Masterclass, where chefs from Allspice Institute will guide participants on how to make pineapple tarts with SCS butter. Buy eight SCS butter blocks in up to two receipts to sign up.

WHERE: Allspice Institute, 07-3545, 162 Bukit Merah Central MRT: Redhill WHEN: Jan 14 - 15, 21 - 22 PRICE: Produce up to two receipts for the purchase of eight SCS butter blocks TEL: 6276-0760 INFO: www.scsbakeout.com

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Festive Dining And Takeaways At Amara Singapore

Amara Singapore's Silk Road's Prosperity Eight-Treasure Yu Sheng includes cured salmon, jellyfish, whitebait, crispy fish skin, sliced abalone, ikura roe with special dressing and a fruity zest. At Element restaurant, festive signatures such as Boiled Shark's Bone Cartilage With Sea Treasures, Prosperity Treasure Pot and Broccoli With Mushroom And Black Moss take centre stage. Over at Thanying Restaurant, there are four Chinese New Year set menus featuring Thai delicacies such as Teochew Fish Maw Soup With Chicken, Crabmeat And Dried Shiitake Mushroom, and Stir-fried Soft Shell Crab. Festive goodies are also available till Feb 11 at the hotel's Festive Booth (11am - 8pm; tel: 6227-3848, e-mail silkroad@amaraholdings.com).

WHERE: 165 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN/ PRICE: Silk Road CNY Eve Reunion Dinner (Jan 27) & CNY Lunch & Dinner (Jan 16 - Feb 11, except Jan 27 dinner): from $68++ a person; Element CNY Eve Buffet Dinner (Jan 27): $88++ an adult, $39 a child aged five - 11; CNY Buffet Lunch (Jan 23 - Feb 12): $49++ an adult, $26++ a child; CNY Buffet Dinner (Jan 23 - 26, Jan 28 - Feb 12): $65++ an adult, $32++ a child TEL: 6879-2607 (Element), 6227-3848 (Silk Road), 6222-4688 (Thanying) INFO: E-mail fnb.sg@amarahotels.com

Eight Reunion Set Menus At Hai Tien Lo

Executive chef Lai Tong Ping presents eight reunion set menus with items such as Double-Boiled Buddha Jumps Over The Wall and Steamed Farm Chicken With Minced Ginger. Yusheng platters include the chef's Flourishing Wealth Reunion Yu Sheng With Boston Lobster, Norwegian Salmon And Surf Clams. For poon choy, select the Classic Fortune Treasure Pot With Traditional Stewed Chicken And Whole Abalone or the signature Premium Wealth Treasure Pot With Whole Abalone, Pork Knuckle, Roast Duck And Prawns. Takeaway goodies include Rainbow Kueh Lapis ($56+), Homemade Caramel Walnuts With Sesame Seeds ($28.80+), Signature Pineapple Tarts ($56+), Koi Fish Nian Gao ($28.80+) and the new Steamed Farm Chicken With Minced Ginger ($48+).

WHERE: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Mon - Feb 11; lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm, dinner: 6.30 - 10.30pm; takeaway collection: 11.30am - 9pm (till 3pm on Jan 27) PRICE: Reunion set menus from $128.80 a person, yusheng platters from $38++, poon choy from $338++, takeaway goodies from $18.80+ TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Complimentary Dishes For Tables Of Six Or More At Lime

Diners at Parkroyal on Pickering's Lime with tables of six or more people for Chinese New Year meals can choose a Steamed Red Garoupa with Chef Fei's secret sauce or traditional Cantonese Hak Lok King Prawn that will be served to their tables, while those with 10 or more people will also get a complimentary housemade Pen Cai. Apart from Chinese favourites, there are also items such as Bak Kwa and Pork Floss Pizza, Sambal Stingray, Oven-baked US Prime Ribs and Pan-seared Foie Gras With Caramelised Apple And Passionfruit.

WHERE: 3 Upper Pickering Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN/ PRICE: Reunion lunch (Jan 27): from $48++ a person; reunion dinner (Jan 27): $128++; CNY lunch/dinner (Jan 28 - 30): $72++ - $88++; salmon yusheng: $48++ - $88++ TEL: 6809-8899 INFO: E-mail lime.prsps@parkroyalhotels.com

Li Bai CNY Set Menus

Li Bai's executive chef Chung Yiu Ming has curated eight dine-in reunion set menus catering for two to 10 people. The menus include favourites such as steamed live red garoupa with Yunnan ham, deep-fried chicken stuffed with prawn paste and served with mango and ee-fu noodles with crabmeat and crab roe soup.

WHERE: 39 Scotts Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Wed - Feb 11 PRICE: CNY set menus (eight - 10 people): $988++ - $2,588++; Prosperity Delight sets: $148++ - $168++ a person (at least two), $398++ - $598++ (for four) TEL: 6839-5623 INFO: E-mail libai@sheratonsingapore.com

Okinawa Black Cane Sugar Nian Gao

Hua Ting masterchef Lap Fai has come up with new items for the season's takeaway selections. Among these are the Okinawa Black Cane Sugar Nian Gao ($40.80+) and Purple Chinese Yam Cake With Chopped Shiitake Mushrooms And Conpoy ($42.80+). Signature favourites, such as Wealth Carrot Cake With Chinese Sausages ($38+) and Happiness Chestnut Cake With Osmanthus ($38+), are also available. Other items include Arctic Surf Clams Lo Hei ($68+ - $118+), Deluxe Pen Cai ($328+ - $598+) and roast items such as Crispy Roasted Pork ($52+ for 1kg) and Crispy Roasted Duck ($82+ for a whole duck).

WHERE: Level 2 Orchard Hotel, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Mon - Feb 11 PRICE: Selected items: $38+ - $118+ TEL: 6739-6666 INFO: E-mail huating.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

1-For-1 Reunion Buffet At Window On The Park

Window on the Park's yusheng is made with an assortment of accompaniments available in the buffet. Enjoy dishes such as Traditional Waxed Meat Rice With Waxed Duck And Chicken Sausages, Asian-Style Abalone Omelette, Fish Head Curry and Ikan Tempra (Nonya sweet, spicy and sour fish). Available for takeaway are items such as Golden Mandarin Orange Portuguese Egg Tarts ($20 nett for box of eight), Prosperity Salmon/Abalone Yu Sheng ($58 - $72 nett) and Eight-Treasure Lotus Leaf Rice ($228 nett).

WHERE: Level 2 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, 11 Cavenagh Road MRT: Somerset WHEN/ PRICE: Jan 27 - 31: lunch buffet (noon - 2.30pm): $80 - $100 nett (for two); dinner buffet (7 - 10.30pm): $100 - $120 nett (for two), child (aged six - 12) $20 nett; selected takeaways: $20 - $228 nett TEL: 6733-8333/ 6730-0192 (takeaways) INFO: E-mail wop.hisinorchard@ihg.com

WINE/GIN/WHISKY EVENTS

ST-Robert Parker Dinner At Shisen Hanten

Straits Times readers can sign up for an event featuring off-the-menu dishes at Shisen Hanten created by chef Chen Kentaro. As part of a partnership between the newspaper and international wine authority Robert Parker's Wine Advocate, the dinner is paired with wines rated RP90 and above. On the Chinese New Year menu are items such as Shisen Hanten Winter Appetisers (paired with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs, RP90); Mushed Squid In Superior Stock (Petit Haut-Lafitte Blanc 2014, RP90-92); Steamed Lobster With Szechwan Porcini In Housemade Pickled Chili Sauce (Hennessy VSOP); Braised Okinawa Agu Pork With Premium Soya Sauce (Hennessy XO) and Inaniwa Udon Noodle With Hokkaido Hairy Crab Meat Sauce (Dominus 2012, RP99).

WHERE: Level 35 (Orchard Wing) Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 333 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Jan 13 PRICE: $248++ a person (tickets from stwine.sg) TEL: 6831-6262 INFO: E-mail shisenhanten.orchard@meritushotels.com

Create Your Gin & Tonic Concoction At Oxwell & Co

Oxwell & Co's Rooftop Garden & Bar has unveiled more than 24 gins, tonics and botanical herbs to create any desired concoction. Selected gins such as Gin Mare, No. 3 London Dry, Dodd's (all $18++ a glass), Plymouth ($16++), Beefeater ($14++) and Old Raj ($17++) can be mixed with Schweppes Indian Tonic, Erasmus Bond, Fever-Tree or East Imperial tonic for $1++ more. A Bathtub of Hendrick's Gin Cocktail ($60++) for groups features the gin topped with tonic, cucumber ribbons and fresh rosemary. Bar snacks such as pulled pork sandwich, salt and pepper squid(both $12++), Oxwell beef burger ($24++), fish & chips ($26++) and spiced nuts ($6++) are also available.

WHERE: 5 Ann Siang Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Till Jan 31, 4pm - midnight (Mon), noon - midnight (Tue - Sun) PRICE: Selected gins: $14++ - $60++; bar snacks: $6++ - $28++ TEL: 6438-3984 INFO: E-mail info@oxwellandco.com

Cellarbration Whisky Fair

Taste more than 80 whiskies from countries such as Scotland, the United States and Switzerland at the Cellarbration Showroom. Full-price ticket holders get $10 off any purchase made in a single receipt on the day of tasting.

WHERE: 361 Ubi Road 3 MRT: Tai Seng/MacPherson WHEN: Till Jan 26, 1 - 7pm (Mon - Fri), 1 - 6pm (Sat) PRICE: $30 a person TEL: 6222-919 INFO: E-mail info@cellarbration.com.sg