Nissin Cup Noodles gives Singapore Laksa and Black Pepper Crab flavours anime faces and voices

Singapore Laksa has a face and a voice.

Well at least the Nissin Cup Noodles take on Singapore Laksa has.

Japanese website SoraNews24 reported that Nissin has created a new ad for three flavours of noodles, including Tom Yum Kung and Black Pepper Crab.

In the ad, each of the flavours is personified as a cute anime "host boy", modelled on the host clubs where patrons can pay for the time and attentions of a member of the opposite sex.

Singapore Laksa, voiced by Natsuki Hanae, is a brown-eyed blonde clad in a flashy yellow print suit and pointy loafers.

Tom Yum Kung flavour is a sultry black-haired dude with a penchant for coriander-strewn baths and Black Pepper Crab guy sports punky boots, spiky multi-coloured hair and a crab belt buckle.

Watch the ad and tell us which is your favourite.