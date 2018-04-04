Nissin Cup Noodles gives Singapore Laksa and Black Pepper Crab flavours anime faces and voices

Published
13 min ago

Singapore Laksa has a face and a voice.

Well at least the Nissin Cup Noodles take on Singapore Laksa has. 

Japanese website SoraNews24 reported that Nissin has created a new ad for three flavours of noodles, including Tom Yum Kung and Black Pepper Crab. 

In the ad, each of the flavours is personified as a cute anime "host boy", modelled on the host clubs where patrons can pay for the time and attentions of a member of the opposite sex. 

Singapore Laksa, voiced by Natsuki Hanae, is a brown-eyed blonde clad in a flashy yellow print suit and pointy loafers. 

Tom Yum Kung flavour is a sultry black-haired dude with a penchant for coriander-strewn baths and Black Pepper Crab guy sports punky boots, spiky multi-coloured hair and a crab belt buckle. 

Watch the ad and tell us which is your favourite. 

カップヌードル エスニックシリーズ「ヌードル食べコール」/ CV:諏訪部順一・花江夏樹・増田俊樹

Go to ST Food for more trusted reviews and recipes

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food