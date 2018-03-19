New York burger and milkshake diner Black Tap to open first Asia store at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE -Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, a New York-based restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori, will be opening its first Asia store at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in the third quarter of the year.

Black Tap Singapore will be located in the South Promenade of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Black Tap and MBS said in a statement on Monday (March 19).

The Singapore menu will feature Black Tap's craft burgers, including its All-American Burger and its Greg Norman Burger.

The latter, which has wagyu beef, house buttermilk-dill, blue cheese and arugula between soft potato buns, won the People's Choice Award at the New York City Wine and Food Festival's Burger Bash for three consecutive years from 2015.

Black Tap's chicken dishes include the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Korean BBQ Wings toasted with sesame seeds, scallion and served with buttermilk-dill dressing.

Sides include its hand-cut fries and crispy brussel sprouts.

The restaurant is also known for its signature CrazyShake milkshakes, which are decadent concoctions with generous candy toppings in pops of colour.



Healthier options include burger salads, the vegetarian Falafel Burger, a Vegan Burger made with gluten-free buns, and Teriyaki Broccoli.

While details of when exactly it will be launched as well as the specifics of its menu have not been finalised, the restaurant will have a casual classic American luncheonette design, with piped music ranging from 1990s hip hop to 1980s pop tunes.

The restaurant will be able to seat more than 150, and will feature a commissioned wall mural depicting elements of urban life in Singapore.

Outside of New York, where Black Tap operates in three locations, the restaurant has stores in Las Vegas, Dubai and Geneva.

Black Tap is the latest American burger eatery to open here. Others include 25 Degrees and Burger Joint.



