New players shake up luxury watch market here

(THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Buying a luxury watch is no different from buying any big ticket item: you shop around to compare prices, weigh your options, ask your friends for their opinions, all before finally pulling the trigger on the big day.

However, the reality is, a buyer often does not have the luxury of time while it comes to making a decision on popular models such as a Rolex Submariner or Rolex Daytona. More often than not, those get snapped up even before they are displayed in a showcase.

Thanks to Acquired Time (acquiredtime.com), having that in-demand luxury watch on your wrist no longer needs to be a pipe dream or tireless chase.

The local start-up offers various monthly subscription models and prices start from $3.33 a day for a Tudor Black Bay and go up to $11 for an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph.

Customers need to sign up for a minimum of six months and they can choose to continue wearing the timepiece after 31 days or swop it for another in the same tier or a lower-priced one. The service is similar to the one American start-up Eleven James pioneered in 2013.

Acquired Time was established last year by a duo who were introduced by a mutual friend. One of them is investment analyst Roy Tong, while his partner declined to be named. They met when Mr Tong was looking to buy his first luxury watch and his co-founder, who was already an "avid collector and knowledgeable horologist", recommended a few options.

Mr Tong, however, was frustrated as there was no way for him to "test-drive" a watch before committing and the pair saw a business opportunity in offering a leasing service where watch lovers can try before they buy.

Acquired Time currently offers a dozen timepieces from popular brands such as IWC, Panerai and even Chanel for women to rent but its inventory could soon grow due to the overwhelming response the company has received.

Its white collar clientele can be split into two categories: those who can afford their own watches but want a bit of variety, and aspirational ones looking to get into luxury watches. The company initially started out with one-off rentals for either a weekend or a week, but switched to a monthly subscription model so it could offer lower rates. A Rolex rental previously cost $38 a day but goes as low as $7.50 a day with the current monthly subscription model.

Mr Tong shares that the company is enjoying a 100 per cent utilisation rate now and has a waiting list, hence the need to increase its collection of watches. "I personally feel having a small waiting list of not more than a week is healthy (because) we wouldn't want too many watches sitting there not generating cash flow as we are a business after all," the 27-year-old adds.

Once Acquired Time establishes its foothold in Singapore, it has plans to set its sights on other markets including Hong Kong.

Mr Tong has also noticed other Singaporeans offering similar luxury timepiece rental services since the company's inception though on a smaller scale. He is more than happy to welcome the new players though: "We believe if creating this business is going to result in healthy competition which gives Singaporeans' an increased access to luxury watches and gives rise to more budding local horologists, then we would have achieved our goal of making a value-adding difference in Singaporeans' lives."