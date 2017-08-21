Nathan Outlaw named best British eatery by Good Food Guide

LONDON (Guardian) - A Cornish seafood restaurant has been crowned the best in Britain in an annual food guide, elbowing Cumbria's L'Enclume into second place after four years on top.

The restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Port Isaac, named after its chef founder and owner, has been awarded the No. 1 spot in The Good Food Guide 2018 after notching up a perfect score of 10 for the second year running.

Outlaw's flagship restaurant is hailed for its menu crafted around the freshest local seafood, a relaxed dining room and service that is discreet and attentive.

Simon Rogan's L'Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria, retains a perfect 10 score for its unashamedly "fiercely seasonal ingredients" and "knockout dishes".

The guide, published by supermarket chain Waitrose, also raves about new entrants, including a 12-seater Kent dining room that does not yet have a customer loo, and a canteen in a posh holiday park.

Away from the plaudits, the guide says readers have complained in unprecedented numbers that British restaurants are getting noisier.

The Good Food Guide was first published in 1951 listing "600 places throughout Britain where you can rely on a good meal at a reasonable price".

It now lists 1,235 entries based on anonymous inspections, bolstered by feedback from readers which helps it to champion unusual eateries unlikely to be found in more conventional restaurant guides.