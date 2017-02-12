Michelin-starred soya sauce chicken rice hawker to set up shop in Taiwan

SINGAPORE - Michelin-starred hawker Chan Hong Meng is venturing out of Chinatown - to Taiwan.

Mr Chan has confirmed to Shin Min Daily News that he will set up his first overseas outlet in Hoiiyi Main Station, a mall near Taipei Main Station.

He set up an eatery, Hawker Chan, in Smith Street last year, after receiving a Michelin star for his stall, Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, in Chinatown Complex.

He said of the Taipei outlet: "The restaurant will take the same route as the Smith Street branch. As for the exact date of the opening, I only know it's the first half of the year."

Hersing Culinary, his partner in Hawker Chan, is also responsible for the business of setting up the Taiwan outlet.

Mr Chan expects to "fly over to help supervise for a while" when the new shop opens, he said.

If the shop is a success, it may be the first in an overseas chain, he told Shin Min. "I was born in Malaysia. Many customers come specially from Malaysia to have a taste. I hope the next overseas branch is in Malaysia."