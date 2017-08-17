Michelin Guide rolls out new rating to honour eateries with 'quality food'

PARIS (WP) - The vaunted Michelin Guide is all about stars.

Get three of them, the top rating, and your career as a chef is set for life.

In 1955, the guide introduced a second designation.

Bib Gourmand restaurants are deemed a good value by Michelin inspectors.

And for the 2018 guides, Michelin will unveil a new designation worldwide: L'Assiette Michelin, or the Michelin Plate.

It is a symbol that will indicate "restaurants where the inspectors have discovered quality food".

Inspectors "want to highlight the restaurants that they review and find noteworthy food at, but haven't earned that star or that Bib Gourmand yet," said Ms Lauren Davis, a publicist for Michelin North America.

The Michelin Guide was introduced by the tyre company in 1900 as a way to encourage people to take road trips and wear down their Michelin tyres.

It is still a powerful arbiter of culinary taste though it faces steep competition from other sources, such as the World's 50 Best Restaurants as well as Yelp and TripAdvisor.