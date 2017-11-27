Michel Troisgros named world's top chef

PARIS (Bloomberg) - France's Michel Troisgros, whose Maison Troisgros runs three restaurants north-west of Lyon, has been voted as the world's top chef, professional magazine Le Chef revealed on Sunday.

The 2018 ranking was based on a survey of 582 chefs across the world who hold two or three stars in the Michelin Guide.

The chefs were asked to name, anonymously, five of their international colleagues who they feel best hold the values of the profession, create great cooking and whose restaurants are must-visit places.

Troisgros succeeds French chef Alain Passard, who topped the 2017 ranking.

The ranking included 41 French chefs in the top 100.

Japan and Spain trail France, with 10 chefs from each country, followed by Italy with nine. The US is home to eight of the chefs in the classification.