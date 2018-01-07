Mexicans mark feast of the Three Kings with giant cake

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) - Thousands of Mexicans gathered on Friday (Jan 5) to enjoy a piece of one of the country's tastiest traditions: A mammoth King Cake provided by Mexico City's government for the New Year and ahead of Three Kings Day.

The behemoth pastry measured a staggering 1,440 metres in length and weighed some 9,345kg.

According to reports, some 250,000 slices were cut up for locals.

The King's Cake celebration in Mexico City's famed Zocalo Square honours the Three Wise Men's visit to the newborn Jesus when, Christians believe, God was first revealed to the world in human form.

As per local tradition, the The King's Cake is made with plastic figurines of babies inside to represent the newborn Jesus. Those whose slice of cake features the plastic baby are responsible for buying tamales in January.