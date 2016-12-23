Marketing manager beat 4 others to win Carlsberg's Probably The Best Job campaign

SINGAPORE - For four hours on Friday (Dec 16), marketing manager Royston Lim held what was probably the world's best job.

He beat four other finalists in Carlsberg's Probably The Best Job campaign to become Carlsberg's Beer Taster and brand ambassador, after acing rounds of challenges, including questions from the judges, last year's winner Mr Daniel Osgodby, and the media.

The campaign was launched in Singapore last year, and this is its second year.

Mr Lim, 32, also impressed at the draught beer station, where he executed the perfect draught pour, following a demonstration by Mr Lars Lehmann, managing director of Carlsberg Malaysia Group.

He was handed a briefcase containing the grand cash prize of $20,000, by Mr Lehmann and Mr Jimmy Toh, general manager of Carlsberg Singapore.

The other four finalists each received $1,000.

The finals was held at FIVE Square at Pickering Street, with a judging panel made up of Mr Lehmann, Mr Toh, Ms Pearl Lai, corporate communications & CSR director for Carlsberg Malaysia Group, and Mr Daniel Chia, head of HR for Carlsberg Singapore.

After the event, Mr Lim immediately got to work, visiting three other popular drinking holes - CDP Kimly Pte Ltd at Fu Lu Shou Complex, SC 15 Food Station at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive, and No. 5 Emerald Hill Cocktail Bar - to mingle with Carlsberg fans.

"Everything has been unbelievable, from the time I found out I was a finalist to now after the celebratory tour. It's incredible to know that my passion for Carlsberg beer has been turned into a cash prize," Mr Lim said.

He added that he had not been fully prepared for the questions during the interview, but was hugely motivated by his friends who were there to support him.

"In my celebratory tour, I received a lot of warmth from Carlsberg supporters, and made new friends. I'm very touched by their enthusiasm and congratulatory messages. I'm completely overjoyed."

Playing a pun on his surname, which sounds like "to drink" in Hokkien, Mr Lim joked that he would name his future son "Lim Carlsberg".

Mr Lehmann praised all five finalists for displaying Carlsberg's Semper Ardens spirit - the burning desire to always do better - something passed down from Carlsberg founder J.C. Jacobsen.

"With his passion for Carlsberg and wit, Royston has proven himself to be a fantastic Carlsberg brand ambassador. Carlsberg's Probably The Best Job 2016 was a rousing success, and we look forward to bringing more unique experiences to Carlsberg fans," he said.