Marina Bay Sands' Signature Series offers a feast for the senses

Celebrate Marina Bay Sands’ eighth birthday from April 9 to 15 with a culinary experience of a lifetime, sure to please gourmands and culinary enthusiasts alike.

Titled The Signature Series, the week-long event is an epicurean adventure of cooking masterclasses, parties, exclusive dinners and special menus headlined by a superstar lineup of specially invited celebrity chefs.

Among the culinary icons present are:

Wolfgang Puck, the man behind the Oscar’s Governor’s Ball for the last 24 years and founder of the award-winning CUT and Spago restaurants,

Tetsuya Wakuda, founder of the acclaimed Sydney restaurant Tetsuya’s and chef of the 2 Michelin-starred Waku Ghin in Marina Bay Sands

Los-Angeles based globetrotting chef David Myers, and

Christina Wilson, winner of Hell’s Kitchen Season 10 and current executive chef of the US Division of Gordon Ramsay Group, making her first appearance in Singapore.

Learn directly from Chefs Tetsuya Wakuda, David Myers and Christina Wilson in a series of masterclasses, and then indulge your palate with a meal prepared by them afterwards — if you don’t fancy cooking, you can still indulge in the exclusively-curated menus.

But that’s not all — The Signature Series will also feature week-long special menus at Marina Bay Sands’ restaurants and snazzy parties at its spectacular venues.

Here are some highlights to whet your tastebuds for the excitement ahead.

Savour world-class dinners

Start the ball rolling with a nine-course degustation dinner by Chef Tetsuya Wakuda, in A Taste of Tetsuya’s at Waku Ghin ($450++) from April 10 to 12 at 5.30pm or 8pm.



Michelin-starred Chef Tetsuya combines European and Japanese influences in his award-winning cuisine. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



Centred around seasonal Australian produce as a tribute to chef Tetsuya’s adopted homeland, the dinner will feature delicacies like pearl meat — the adductor muscle of pearl oysters, harvested only in small quantities — and marron, a luxury freshwater crayfish indigenous to Western Australia.

Chef Tetsuya says: “Good ingredients are the soul of our dishes — we want our guests to savour and appreciate the true flavours of nature. I’m really excited to bring some of my favourite Australian ingredients to Waku Ghin for all our guests to taste.”

Those who can’t get enough of Chef Tetsuya should be sure to check out his special masterclass and lunch on April 14.



Catch Chef Christina Wilson (left) and Chef Sabrina Stillhart in an epic cook-off on April 13. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



If you’re in the mood for some lively dinner-time excitement, get yourself a seat ($150++) at a Hell’s Kitchen-style culinary face-off between Christina Wilson and Sabrina Stillhart, executive chef of Bread Street Kitchen Singapore (BSK), on April 13 at 6pm.

In the Battle at BSK, each chef will craft a rival three-course menu for guests, featuring dishes like spicy salmon tartare with cucumber, chilli, garlic, avocado and mango puree and wonton crisps (Chef Sabrina) and roasted sea trout, beluga lentils, wilted greens and citrus herb beurre blanc (Chef Christina).

Guests can witness the live kitchen action via TV screens while enjoying their meals, and will determine the final victor by their votes.



Both chefs will also prepare their own version of the Bread Street Kitchen signature Beef Wellington. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



Chef Christina is excited about her first visit to Bread Street Kitchen Singapore and the battle ahead.

“I will bring my experience from Hell’s Kitchen Season 10 to the dinner, and here’s a shout-out to Chef Sabrina — you’re in for a tough fight!” she says.

Chef Christina will also be conducting two masterclasses with Chef Sabrina to demonstrate Bread Street Kitchen’s signature dishes — Beef Wellington (April 12) and Sunday Roast (April 15).

Learn from the masters

Take full advantage of this gathering of culinary greats by observing their craft and learning how they do it in a series of exclusive masterclasses.

In addition to those already mentioned, mark your calendars for Chef David Myers’ seafood-themed masterclass (April 12, 6pm, $150++). There, he will demonstrate some of his favourite dishes such as tuna with tosa soy and black truffle, as well as Hokkaido scallops with finger lime and yuzu honey.

Chef David will also display his dexterity with a knife by turning a tuna fillet into slices of sashimi, and will offer tips on how to plate fresh ocean catch.

Afterwards, participants will be treated to a unique Omakase dinner by Chef David at 7pm. Individuals who do not join the masterclass are welcome to come only for dinner ($98++).



Known as the “Gypsy Chef” due to his love for travel, Chef David Myers will regale participants with stories of his experiences during his masterclass on April 12. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



Though based in Los Angeles, the itinerant chef has opened restaurants in Tokyo, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore — Adrift opened its doors in Marina Bay Sands three years ago.

Chef David says: “Tokyo is one of my favourite cities in the world. I am inspired every time I travel there for work or play. This masterclass will offer guests a slice of the Tokyo that I love, one that continues to amaze and inspire me with its hidden gems, dedication to craftsmanship and culinary finesse."

For more of Chef David, sample his special Omakase menu from April 10 to 14 at Adrift, featuring dishes like smoked rockling with beach herbs and umami broth, and kurobuta pork collar served with mustard and picked cabbage.

Let your hair down

Bring the week to a memorable close with two stunning parties.

On Saturday, April 14, check out one of the biggest — and highest — parties of the year hosted by LAVO Singapore and Spago Bar & Lounge ($198, exclusive of a $4 ticketing fee).



Enjoy a night of revelry at LAVO and Spago, located at Marina Bay Sands’ dazzling Sands SkyPark. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



From 11pm till 3am, party to live DJ sets featuring DJ Patrick Oliver — who has opened shows for the likes of Kaskade and Deadmau5 — and other international talent.

On top of that, enjoy four hours of free-flow bites and drinks as you party against the backdrop of Singapore’s stunning skyline.

The mouth-watering lineup includes spicy tuna cones with chilli aioli, chicken laksa spring rolls and bincho-grilled king oyster mushrooms from Spago, and beef tartare with fennel and parmesan, fig and ricotta tortellini and hamachi crudo with beet purée and port wine from LAVO — all washed down with a selection of premium beer, wine, spirits and handcrafted cocktails.

Jointly held across both restaurants located at Sands SkyPark,on the 57th storey of Marina Bay Sands, this is the first time the two venues have teamed up for an event, so you know you can expect great things.

End the week on a relaxed note by unwinding at the Sundowner Party ($150++) at The Bird Southern Table & Bar on April 15, 4 to 8pm.



End your week in style with live music, cocktails and canapés at The Bird Southern Table & Bar. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



Guests can savour free-flow cocktails and classic southern canapés like fried green tomatoes, deviled eggs and chicken and waffles while grooving to live music by the scenic waterfront promenade — enjoy performances of classic rock tunes from 5pm onwards.

Visit https://www.marinabaysands.com/signatureseries for more details on The Signature Series.

Guests who want to make reservations or curate their own epicurean journey can e-mail signatureseries@marinabaysands.com or call 6688-8501.