Man whips up own Waffle House meal and takes selfies while worker sleeps; goes viral

(WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA) - In search of a late-night snack, an American combat medic walked into a South Carolina branch of Waffle House on Thursday (Nov 30), only to find the worker on shift fast asleep.

But 36-year-old Alex Bowen was not about to let anything get between him and his 2am cravings.

After waiting for about 10 minutes at the cashier, he decided to "make it happen" by hopping behind the grill, all the while documenting his culinary adventure in a series of selfies posted on Facebook.

Four photos were of Mr Bowen grinning as he fried the bacon and assembled his sandwich in the kitchen, while one showed an employee slumped over a table asleep.

Mr Bowen whipped up a double Texas bacon cheese steak melt, and "even scraped the grill when I was done", much to the amusement of many netizens.

The post has since gone viral with more than 3,800 likes and 4,089 shares.

In a reply to Facebook comments, he said that there were no customers and the employee did not wake up the entire time he was there.

However, he returned to the restaurant during the day to pay for his meal, and naturally, captured the moment with a selfie with the employee.

A Waffle House spokesman later told Sky News in a statement that "for safety reasons our customers should never have to go behind the counter".

He said the company's local division manager had spoken to Mr Bowen and apologised.

The restaurant chain told American TV channel WIS-TV that the employee who was sleeping was suspended for a week.

According to Sky News, Mr Bowen is not in trouble. In fact, he has since been asked to become a "Waffle House secret shopper".