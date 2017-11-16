Malaysia's Food and Society Conference to focus on cultural and culinary discovery

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - If we are what we eat, according to that old adage – then who and what are we, exactly?

Individuals, families, friends, communities, countries, regions – the world! – are all built in part by food ways and traditions, the politics of consumption and distribution, the formation of taste and the creation of edible stories, among others.

To explore the concepts of identity, heritage and history and how we fit into the world then, is also to understand how, why and what we eat.

Malaysia’s second Food and Society International Conference promises to explore, in fascinating depth and delicious detail, all the things on our tables – in forests, fields and farms, as well as markets and restaurants – that create food cultures in Malaysia and beyond.

To be held from Nov 17 to 19 at Hotel Istana Kuala Lumpur, the conference is organised by the Institute of Ethnic Studies (Kita), a national research institute within the National University of Malaysia (Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia/UKM).

Kita studies the evolution of ethnic relations in the country, and seeks to preserve heritage, culture and identity.

“People will learn something about what they eat, thanks to food scholars coming from all over the planet, from Europe, and the United States, Japan, New Zealand, China and the neighbouring Asean countries,” said conference chairman Dr Eric Olmedo, who is also the director of Kita’s Antropotek Laboratory.