This video was first published on straitstimes.com in January 2015.

SINGAPORE - Administrative executive Zhang Ziyue quit his job four years ago to start traditional bak kwa business Peng Guan.

The 30-year-old had initially started his business with the intention of supplying wholesale bak kwa to catering companies but later opened a "low-budget" bak kwa hawker stall at Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre in May 2014.

He makes bak kwa the traditional way, from scratch, one sheet at a time.