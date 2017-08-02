Make your own pickled vegetables and salted eggs

(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The simple solution to preserving vegetables… and how to make your own salted duck eggs.

PICKLED RADISH AND CABBAGE

60g radish, julienned

60g carrot, julienned

80g Chinese cabbage (wong nga pak), stems only, julienned

80g cabbage, cut into small squares

1 red chilli

Salt, for rubbing

Pickling solution

4 tbsp vinegar

3 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp salt

1. Rub the vegetables with salt and allow to marinate till soft. Then wash to rinse off all the salt.

2. Place the vegetables with the pickling solution ingredients, mixed well, into a glass jar.

3. Cover with lid. Chill for a couple of hours or overnight.



Pickled Mustard Greens. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



PICKLED MUSTARD GREENS

900g mustard greens (kai choy), rinsed

60g coarse salt

Pickling brine

1 litre water

10g salt

20g rock sugar

2 tbsp rice flour mixed with

3 tbsp water

Turmeric powder, according to your preference

1. Rub the mustard greens with coarse salt until the vegetables are soft. Place the vegetables on a plastic tray and dry under direct sunlight for three hours.

2. Squeeze off any excess water, then dry for another two hours.

3. In the meantime, prepare the pickling brine. Combine all brine ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring, till salt and sugar dissolve.

4. Remove from heat and set aside to cool. Once cooled, mix in the rice flour solution and turmeric powder, according to your preference (do not use too much). Place the mustard greens in a large glass jar.

5. Pour the brine solution over, making sure the vegetables are covered. Cover the jar and set aside in a cool place for 10 days.

6. Remove the pickled mustard greens, squeeze out excess water and store in a clean, dry container. It can be kept in the fridge until needed.



Homemade Salted Duck Eggs. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



HOMEMADE SALTED DUCK EGGS

10 duck eggs

700ml water

500g coarse salt/sea salt

250ml Chinese rice wine

1. Wash duck eggs and wipe dry with a paper towel.

2. Combine water and salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring, until all the salt is dissolved. Set the brine aside to cool completely.

3. Place all the duck eggs in a ceramic mixing bowl.

4. Pour the Chinese rice wine in and allow to soak for about one hour.

5. Remove the duck eggs from the wine and place into a glass jar. Pour the brine solution over, making sure the eggs are completely covered. Cover the jar tightly with the lid and set aside in a cool, shady place for 20 days.

6. Remove the salted duck eggs and boil for 15 to 20 minutes before using. They can be halved and served with nasi lemak or porridge.