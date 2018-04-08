Make vegan ramen

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: LAST OF THE BINJAI TREES

Binjai Park, a neighbourhood in Bukit Timah, used to have many towering binjai trees, but only a handful remain. The area was previously a fruit plantation with binjai trees.

The binjai is a large tree with a dense crown and it is of the mango family. It is known to flower from April to June, but does not fruit every year.

I spoke to Mrs Lee Li-Ming, 81, whose binjai tree in the garden of her Binjai Park home has been given Heritage Tree status. Her tree fruited earlier this year.

The fruit is similar to a mango, but more pungent and fibrous. She enjoys it on its own or as a chutney with sweet soya sauce and chilli padi.

FOODIE EVENTS AT THE SINGAPORE HERITAGE FESTIVAL

The Singapore Heritage festival, which began last Friday, features more than 15 food-centric events that include workshops and food trails.

ST Food highlights six of the events, including next weekend's Balestier Food Trail, which will showcase a herbal tea business and a traditional bakery, and the Armenian Street Party on April 20 and 21.

A VEGAN RAMEN RECIPE TO TRY

Add coconut milk to this vegan version of ramen for a touch of silkiness. The recipe also calls for curry powder and garlic for extra flavour.

Featured in The Washington Post and adapted from Chloe Flavor: Saucy, Crispy, Spicy, Vegan (Clarkson Potter, 2018), it includes toppings such as cubes of crispy pan-fried tofu glazed in a sweet and sticky hoisin sauce.

Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan