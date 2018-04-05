Make a quick shrimp dinner with this tandoori-style recipe

(THE WASHINGTON POST) - Enough with the shrimp dishes that aren’t so generous with the star ingredient. Here, a combination of spices that beats any supermarket garam masala is stirred into yogurt for a marinade that coats the seafood and keeps it moist, even under the broiler. The heat of cayenne pepper in that spice blend may intensify after a few bites, so if you are sensitive to it, start with a quarter teaspoon instead of adding the full half teaspoon straight away. While the shrimp marinates, you make rice that is guaranteed not to be gummy or mushy. That is because you boil it, in lots of water, like you would pasta. Freshly grated carrot and frozen peas come to the right temperature once they are stirred into the just-cooked rice and allowed to sit for a few minutes, under cover.

Tandoori-Style Shrimp With Rice and Peas

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt (regular or low-fat) 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper 1⁄2 teaspoon ground turmeric 1 pound peeled and deveined large raw shrimp 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 cup long-grain white rice 1 medium or large carrot 3⁄4 cup frozen peas 1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Steps

1. Bring a pot of water to boil over high heat.

2. Whisk or stir together the yogurt, cinnamon, cumin, cayenne and the turmeric in a mixing bowl. Discard or reserve the tails (shells) from the shrimp, as needed; you can toss them in a freezer-safe zip-top bag for making shrimp stock.

3. Stir in the shrimp to coat evenly. Let sit for 20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, add 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and the rice to the boiling water; reduce the heat to medium-high and cook for about 12 minutes, stirring a few times, until tender. The grains should look plumped.

5. Meanwhile, scrub the carrot well, then use the large-holed side of a box grater to shred it. Position an oven rack 4 inches from

the broiling element; preheat to broil.

6. Drain the rice and immediately return it to the pot (off the heat). Stir in the shredded carrot and peas until well distributed; cover to keep warm.

7. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil; arrange the shrimp on it with room between them. (If you use tongs to stand some of them on their curved backs, they will reward you with a greater proportion of charred edges.) Discard any excess marinade in

the bowl. Season the shrimp with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and the pepper. Broil for about 4 minutes, or just until opaque and slightly charred in spots.

8. Serve hot, atop the rice, along with any pan juices.

2 to 3 servings Adapted from a Real Simple recipe

Nutrition