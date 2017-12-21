Make a fuss-free cream cheese chocolate cherry trifle for dessert this holiday season

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Trifles are a great dessert to make for the home cook who is short on time and energy this festive season.

Even if you are a novice in the kitchen, you can pull off this simple recipe for a cream cheese chocolate cherry trifle and present it as a pretty Christmas gift.

The cream cheese gives a sturdy texture to the whipped cream and provides a tangy contrast to the sweetness of the cake and Almond Roca.

I chose dark cherries as I have a soft spot for kirsch, a cherry liqueur. You can substitute the cherries with canned peach, which would go better with Cointreau than kirsch.

You will need two 750ml jars. For food safety reasons, this trifle should be consumed within two days.

CREAM CHEESE CHOCOLATE CHERRY TRIFLE

INGREDIENTS

110g Almond Roca

1 can of dark sweet cherries, pitted (435g)

2 Tbs kirsch

350g chocolate cake

250g cream cheese, cut into large cubes

300ml whipping cream

10g icing sugar

½ tsp vanilla essence

METHOD

1. Chop Almond Roca coarsely and set it aside.



2. Open can of dark sweet cherries. Reserve 80ml of heavy syrup from the can.