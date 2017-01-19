Buffet way to go for reunion dinner

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Chinese New Year reunion dinners do not have to be sit-down affairs. Why not consider a buffet? Family members can mingle - or escape from those embarrassing personal questions.

Here are some suggestions:

1. THREE VARIETIES



Fortune Yu Sheng (with salmon and crispy white bait) from Golden Peony at Conrad Centennial Singapore. PHOTO: CONRAD CENTENNIAL SINGAPORE



You can depend on Golden Peony (Conrad Centennial Singapore, Tel: 6432-7489) for a good plate of yusheng.

There are three varieties available for takeaway: Lobster, Abalone, Salmon and Crispy White Bait.

Prices start from $68, and the last day of collection is Jan 27.

2. CLASSIC TREATS



The Chinese New Year spread at Seasonal Tastes in The Westin Singapore. PHOTO: WESTIN SINGAPORE



Seasonal Taste (The Westin Singapore, Tel: 6922-6968) is offering classics for its buffet.

You will get a serving of yusheng along with treats such as Four Treasure Fortune Pot, Drunken Fresh Prawns with XO Brandy, and Oven-roasted Suckling Pig.

It is $108 per person for dinner on Jan 27, but $55 for lunch and $75 for dinner from Jan 28 to Feb 11.

3. FOR MEAT LOVERS

If your family loves meat, you might already know of The Carvery (Park Hotel Alexandra, Tel: 6828-8880).

In addition to different types of meat, there will be dishes such as flower crab stew, roasted duck breast with yam croquette and braised beef brisket in its Chinese New Year lineup.

It will be available until Feb 11 at $45 for lunch and $55 for dinner.

4. SPICE UP YOUR REUNION

It will be a spicy Year of the Fire Rooster at Azur (Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Tel: 6823-5354) with Sichuan delicacies such as Fish Fillet in Sichuan Chilli Oil and Twice Cooked Pork Belly with Leek.

The spread, from $48.88 for lunch and $58.88 for dinner, is available until Feb 11.

5. TRADITIONAL DISHES





Seafood section at dining buffet restaurant Food Capital. PHOTO: GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL



Until Feb 12, Food Capital (Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Tel: 6233-1100) is offering a traditional spread that includes golden prawns with wasabi mayonnaise, stewed pork knuckle with garlic, yam and mushroom, and braised sea cucumber with broccoli.

Plus, with the hotel's proximity to Chinatown, you can extend the festivities by joining the crowd and soaking in the atmosphere after having your fill.

Lunch is at $56 and dinner from $76.

While buffets may not be the traditional choice, make sure you order a yusheng - a must-have - to toss at home.

6. FLAVOURFUL TEXTURES

The Welcome the Prosperity Yu Sheng from Shang Palace (Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, Tel: 6213-4473) is dine-in only, but you will want to try it.

It comes with poached lobster, smoked salmon, grape vinegar dressing, beetroot, arugula and purple sweet potato chips.

It has multiple flavours and textures. It is priced at $328 (for 10) and available until Feb 11.

7. CRAB YUSHENG



Alaskan Crab Loh Hei Platter. PHOTO: SHERATON TOWERS SINGAPORE



For those who love Alaskan crab, Li Bai (Sheraton Towers Singapore, Tel: 6839-5623) has the Alaskan Crab "Loh Hei" Platter (from $138).

It also features pomelo, yam, sweet potato, white radish and pickled ginger, and is available for takeaway until Feb 11.