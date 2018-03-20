Looking for vegan cuisine in Seoul? Head for Plant

(THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - More and more vegan and vegetarian visitors have headed for South Korea in recent years, but the concept being relatively new here, some foreign visitors have struggled to find eateries that assure their food is meat-free.

Plant is a 100 per cent plant-based vegan restaurant in Itaewon, one of a handful of vegan restaurants to pop up around Seoul in recent years.

The restaurant offers a wide range of vegan dishes, from the peanut soba bowl and chickpea avocado sandwich to burgers and sandwiches.

One of its main dishes is the lentil veggie burrito bowl, filled with lentils, black beans, corn, turmeric rice, chopped kale and cilantro. The Sriracha aioli adds a kick and packs flavour into the mix, along with nacho chips crumbled to create a nice crunch.



West African stew at Plant. PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD



The West African peanut stew makes for a hearty meal with a peanut-tomato sauce base. It is mild, smooth and not as pungent as expected, with just a hint of peanut to accompany the warm tomato sauce. Ingredients include eggplant, corn, chickpeas, mushroom, fried tofu, turmeric rice, pickled cabbage slaw and cilantro.

Between the buns of the Plant cheeseburger is a veggie patty, vegan cheddar cheese, romaine, tomato sprouts, pickled cabbage, Sriracha aioli and yellow mustard.

An assortment of juices, ades and teas are available as well, such as the vitamin-packed beet carrot lemon juice and the invigorating turmeric-ginger latte.

PLANT

Where: 2F 117, Bogwang-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, tel: 02-749-1981