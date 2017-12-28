Lighten your diet with these three watermelon recipes

(THE STAR) - Try these refreshing watermelon recipes for new ways with a favourite fruit.

WATERMELON AND SNOW FUNGUS DELIGHT

20g snow fungus, soaked in water till plump

200g fresh purple (dioscorea) yam (huai shan)

350g watermelon flesh, cut into bite-sized pieces

1.6 litres water

2 dried figs

10g sweet and bitter almonds

80g sugar cane rock sugar

75g rock sugar

1. Cut the white fungus, yam and watermelon into pieces.

2. Place the water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add in the snow fungus and dried figs. Bring back to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Add in watermelon and simmer for a further 15 to 20 minutes. Add the yam and sugars. Cook for 15 minutes more.

4. Dish out and serve hot or warm.

REFRESHING WATERMELON SALAD



PHOTO: THE STAR



dressing

1 1/2 tbsp freshly-squeezed lemon juice

1 1/2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp mustard sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

pinch of salt

250g watermelon flesh

125g rocket leaves

50g macadamia nuts

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

50g cheddar slices, cut into strips

1. Mix all the dressing ingredients together. Cut watermelon flesh into cubes and rinse rocket leaves.

2. Combine rocket leaves, watermelon and macadamia nuts in a salad bowl.

3. Drizzle with the dressing and sprinkle freshly-ground black pepper over. Top with cheddar slices and serve immediately.

WATERMELON AND LYCHEE COOLER



PHOTO: THE STAR



300g watermelon flesh, cubed

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp freshly-squeezed lemon juice

3 tbsp lychee syrup from the tin

2 to 3 sprigs mint leaves

ice cubes

garnish

4 or 5 lychees (tinned)

mint leaves

1. Place the watermelon and sugar into a food processor and blend till quite smooth.

2. Pour the mixture into a shaker. Add in lemon juice, lychee syrup, some mint leaves and ice cubes. Shake lightly.

3. Pour out into individual serving glasses. Top with whole lychees and mint leaves.