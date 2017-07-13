Jumbo Seafood opens restaurant in Beijing

Food-and-beverage company Jumbo Group continues its expansion in China with its first Jumbo Seafood restaurant in Beijing.

The 6,500 sq ft outlet, located at high-end Beijing SKP mall, is the fourth Jumbo Seafood outlet to open in China. It is in partnership with Chinese retailer Beijing Hualian Group, which operates the mall.

Apart from Beijing, the group has three restaurants in Shanghai.

Revenue contribution from the group's operations in China has grown year on year. For the financial year which ended on Sept 30 last year (2016), operations in China accounted for approximately $20 million, or 14.6 per cent, of the group's revenue - almost double from the previous year.

Group chief executive Ang Kiam Meng, 54, says: "We are heartened by Jumbo Seafood's continued success in China and are excited to be able to solidify our foothold in the market."

Jumbo's network of food-and-beverage outlets spans Singapore, China, Japan and Vietnam. Other brands under the group include steamboat restaurant chain Jpot and bak kut teh chain Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh.

Besides continuing to expand in China, Mr Ang is also looking to venture into other Asian markets such as Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Thailand over the next few years.