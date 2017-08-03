Judith Jones, who introduced America to Julia Child's recipes, dies at 93

NEW YORK (WP) - Judith Jones, the legendary editor who rescued Anne Frank's The Diary Of A Young Girl from a reject pile and introduced readers to Julia Child and other cookbook authors, died on Wednesday. She was 93.

The cause was complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Beginning in the 1950s, she followed her instincts for what readers wanted to cook and championed the work of unknown authors.

Without her discovery of Frank's memoir, American readers might never have been introduced to that first-person narrative of the Holocaust.

During a working stint in Paris, she fell for French food and was keen to unlock its secrets in her New York kitchen.

One day in 1959, a manuscript - from Child - arrived on her desk.

Jones spent months trying the recipes before deciding the book must see the light of day.

Early in her Paris years, she was an assistant to Mr Evan Jones, who edited a magazine aimed at American tourists. They wed in 1951, eventually settling in New York.

The couple wrote three books together.

Her last book was 2014's Love Me, Feed Me, a guide to making food that a cook could share with a dog.